Cholesterol is our friend, we convert it into an enemy

Several diseases seen in our community especially in our senior citizens like strokes, heart attacks, dementia, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, etc are due to chronic inflammation at a molecular and cellular level. This inflammation is very different from the inflammation seen after physical injuries and trauma. We often blame cholesterol for many wrongs. It necessarily is not the case.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver that performs or assists in thousands of bodily functions such as building cell membranes, nerve sheaths, and much of your brain. It’s vital to hormone production and metabolises all the fat soluble vitamins like vitamin A, D, E and K, among other things. Without it you would die.

LDL (bad) cholesterol is hard and dense in small particles that can clog arteries. LDLs pick up cholesterol from the liver and deliver it to cells. HDL (good) cholesterol is large, light and fluffy. HDLs remove excess cholesterol from the blood and take it to the liver.

The body makes its own cholesterol but has the ability to down-regulate if it senses too much cholesterol in the blood. When you reduce your consumption or take drugs to reduce cholesterol, your body up-regulates the production. It tries to make more to compensate for what’s missing.

Dietary cholesterol (cholesterol from food) can only be obtained from animal products.

Despite previous medical and pharmaceutical consensus, however, new studies are showing that dietary cholesterol may actually stop inflammation, prevent blood clots from forming, support the immune system, and prevent disease causing mutations in cells. Recently there has been a lot of rethinking regarding the role of dietary cholesterol in causing vascular diseases like heart attacks, angina and strokes. Dietary cholesterol in any case does not contribute more than 20% to the blood cholesterol levels. Liver is the organ which makes most of it and if dietary intake is very low the liver will have to produce more to supplement it.