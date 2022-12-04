Chronic adhocism in SED

On November 30 this year, the former Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla attained superannuation from his service. It was a routine matter for any government officer.

Ideally, when any officer retires from his services, his chair becomes vacant for a day or two and is filled by his successor.

But the retirement of CEO Baramulla was full of surprises because his retirement rendered four crucial posts vacant, all at once.

Besides the charge of CEO Baramulla, he was manning the post of CEO Bandipora, Principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Sopore and Principal DIET Bandipora simultaneously.

In view of these facts, one can imagine how overburdened the officer was during the fag end of his service tenure. Humanly it is only possible to run one post by an individual, but the retired officer under discussion was handling four positions simultaneously.

Now that he has retired from the post, all these crucial positions are vacant. He was not the only officer who was overburdened by the department; the situation in other districts is the same.

Here are some examples. CEO KUpwara is manning the post of principal DIET Kupwara as his additional assignment and CEO Ganderbal is manning the post of CEO Srinagar as his additional charge.