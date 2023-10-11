Civil Disobedience: Entering a new phase

As lawyers and women joined the prolonged civil disobedience movement in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on 9 and 10 October respectively, it is definitely entering a new phase.

Firstly, it has taken all the political parties unprepared and by surprise. The reason for this is simple. None had put their trust in the people that could fight for freedom by themselves.

Political parties, whether nationalists in PoJK or in the diaspora, fell victim to the illusion that they were the sole representatives of the subjugated people of PoJK. This is called substitutism i.e. a group of terrorists, political parties and organisations act on behalf on the broader population.

Each group then makes their own assumptions and carry out their activities accordingly. For instance a terrorist organisation will conduct explode bombs and use firearms to target government officials or state security forces and political parties will simply knock on the doors of international human rights forums and seek help.

But history has proven time and again that liberation of a subjugated and oppressed people is never achieved thought acts of terrorism or by writing letters or delivering speeches at international forums.

The real power to bring change lies with the people themselves. But they only realise their potential as a force of change after the circumstances forced them to take collective action. And recent developments in PoJK have proven to do exactly the same.

For months the people of PoJK have been protesting against power cuts and load shedding, cuts in UN approved subsidies, lack of flour and wheat and finally heavy taxes on electricity bills.

Up until recently these protests had been sporadic and lacked coordination. But that changed after the call of a general strike and the formation of Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JKJAAC) in the last week of September.

So far there have been two general strikes in PoJK in the span of one month. Lawyers have observed a PoJK-wide strike on October 9, women are due to take out protest rallies all over on October 12, students will be doing the same on October 17 and finally the month of October will be bid farewell with a PoJK- wide protest day on October 28 in which all of the above mentioned social groups are expected to take part.

The question is where is all going to lead. There seem to be three scenarios. One is that the JKJAAC succeeds in forcing Pakistan to meet the demands of the movement which include reversing of taxes on electricity bills, gaining control over all hydropower projects and provide PoJK with free electricity and reintroduction of subsidies.