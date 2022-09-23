Cold chain sector is expected to grow at 14% CAGR by 2023

Colliers forecasts the Indian cold chain sector is expected to grow at 14% CAGR during next three years driven by growth of online grocery, pharmaceutical sales and the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

“Cold store facilities today are an emerging asset class in India. The lack of an organized/efficient supply chain across the country currently leads to wastage of agricultural produce, and the government has been keen on curbing the same. Increased focus on developing organized cold storage infrastructure would enable lowering this wastage by shelf-life improvement of the stored produce. There is a clear opportunity for organized development in this segment as the current infrastructure is primarily fragmented and undersupplied”, said Shyam Arumugam, Managing Director, Industrial & Logistics Services at Colliers India.

Over the next three years, the cold storage segment is expected to become more organized, with increased interest from third-party logistics providers and institutional funds.