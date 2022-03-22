Colorectal Cancers on Rise - I

RISK FACTORS:

Well before knowing the risk factors, one should know that having a risk factor, or even many, does not mean that you will get the disease. And some people who get the disease may not have any known risk factors.Many lifestyle-related factors have been linked to colorectal cancer. In fact, the links between diet, weight, and exercise and colorectal cancer risk are some of the strongest for any type of cancer.If you are overweight or obese (very overweight), your risk of developing and dying from colorectal cancer is higher.

Being overweight raises the risk of colon and rectal cancer in both men and women, but the link seems to be stronger in men. Regular moderate to vigorous physical activityIf you're not physically active, you have a greater chance can help lower your risk.A diet that's high in red meats (such as beef, pork, lamb, or liver) and processed meats (like hot dogs and some luncheon meats) raises your colorectal cancer risk.

Cooking meats at very high temperatures (frying, broiling, or grilling) creates chemicals that might raise your cancer risk. It’s not clear how much this might increase your colorectal cancer risk.People who have smoked tobacco for a long time are more likely than people who don't smoke to develop and die from colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer has been linked to moderate to heavy alcohol use. Even light-to-moderate alcohol intake has been associated with some risk.If you have a history of adenomatous polyps (adenomas), you are at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. This is especially true if the polyps are large, if there are many of them, or if any of them show dysplasia.

If you've had colorectal cancer, even though it was completely removed, you are more likely to develop new cancers in other parts of the colon and rectum. The chances of this happening are greater if you had your first colorectal cancer when you were younger.

If you have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including either ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, your risk of colorectal cancer is increased- If you have IBD, you may need to start getting screened for colorectal cancer when you are younger and be screened more often. Please note: Inflammatory bowel disease is different from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which does not appear to increase your risk for colorectal cancer.

Family History of colon cancer: Most colorectal cancers are found in people without a family history of colorectal cancer. Still, as many as 1 in 3 people who develop colorectal cancer have other family members who have had it. People with a history of colorectal cancer in a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) are at increased risk.