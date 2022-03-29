Colorectal Cancers on Rise - I

SYMPTOMS OF COLORECTAL CANCER:

Colorectal cancer might not cause symptoms right away, but if it does, it may cause one or more of these symptoms:A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea (Loose stools), constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for longer periods of time.

A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that’s not relieved by having one. Rectal bleeding with bright red blood. Blood in the stool, which might make the stool look dark brown or black. Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain. Weakness and fatigue.

Unintended weight loss.Colorectal cancers can often bleed into the digestive tract. Sometimes the blood can be seen in the stool or make it look darker, but often the stool looks normal. But over time, the blood loss can build up and can lead to low red blood cell counts (anemia). Sometimes the first sign of colorectal cancer is a blood test showing a low red blood cell count. And unfortunately, some people may have signs that the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

A study from SKIMS in 2019 showed that about 96% patients were non-vegetarian and most patients (75%) presented with change in bowel habits A worrying trend the study showed was that about 50% of the patients had stage III disease at presentation.

Reasons of diagnosis at a later stageThe most important reason in the Kashmiri population is the lack of awareness among the people regarding the disease and that the symptoms especially bleeding per rectum, unexplained weight loss, unexplained anaemia can be due to Colon cancer.

People especially females are very reluctant and very shy about disclosing the symptoms, seeking medical attention and getting colonoscopies done. Most patients attribute their gastrointestinal symptoms to Intestinal infection( sic) and usually take a lot of medications, antibiotics , probiotics, antisecretory medications(loperamide) from local chemists before seeking opinion from primary care physicians or a gastroenterologist.