Combating Drug Abuse, Together

"Drug abuse is a social malady. While drug addiction eats into the vitals of the society, drug trafficking not only eats into the vitals of the economy of a country, but illicit money generated by drug trafficking is often used for illicit activities.” – Justice A. S. Anand.
It has rightly been stated by Oche Otorkpa that drug addiction is like a curse and until it is broken, its victim will perpetually remain in the shackles of bondage. 26th June is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, every year, to achieve the objectives of an international society, free of drug abuse. The theme for this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” The objective of this year’s campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; leading with compassion, combating stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs; promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.
Drug abuse has become a major social concern which continues to spread its tentacles all over the country including Jammu & Kashmir. In December, 2022, the Government told the Supreme Court that a staggering 1.58 crore children, aged between 10 and 17 years are addicted to drugs in the country. The cost of drug abuse is enormous and multifaceted, which poses a severe threat to the social fabric of the country. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), drug addiction is a state of periodic intoxication, detrimental to the individual and to society, produced by repeated consumption of a drug either natural or synthetic. Its characteristics include an overpowering desire or need to continue taking the drug and to obtain it by any means, a tendency to increase the dose, and a psychological and sometimes a physical dependence on the effects of the drug.
India is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances 1971 and UN Convention against the Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988, which obligates member countries to monitor the implementation of the conventions of the United Nations. Article 47 of the Indian Constitution directs the State to endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption, except for medicinal purposes, of intoxicating drugs injurious to health. The legislative policy is contained in the three Central Acts, which are, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The responsibility of drug abuse control is carried out through a number of Ministries, Departments and Organizations. These include the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue which has the nodal co-ordination role as administrator of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The Government of India constituted the Narcotics Control Bureau on 17th March, 1986. The Bureau has to exercise the powers and functions of the Central Government for taking measures with respect to co-ordination of actions by various offices, State Governments and other authorities under the NDPS Act, Customs Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and any other law in connection with the enforcement provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. It is responsible for the implementation of the obligation in respect of counter measures against illicit traffic under the various international conventions and protocols that are in force at present or which may be ratified or acceded to by India in future. It also helps concerned authorities in foreign countries and concerned international organizations to facilitate coordination and universal action for prevention and suppression of illicit trafficking of drugs and substances.
The Supreme Court of India and various High Courts of the country have time after time held that the importance of adopting a holistic solution to deal with issues pertaining to drug abuse in the school curriculum has to be adequately emphasized. The authorities should consider how children should be sensitized of the dangers of drug abuse, the necessity to report drug abuse and the need to develop resistance to prevailing peer and social pressures. Urgent steps need to be taken, like formulation of a national action plan for children, creation of a module containing an appropriate curriculum for children of all age groups in order to keep them away from drugs; setting up of drug de-addiction centres; establishing a standard operating procedure on enforcing the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and implementing the action plan with the National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances. The lives of the citizens are being destroyed due to the selling of the banned substances and there is an alarming spike in the number of people buying and selling these contrabands in the country which needs to be controlled in an effective manner so as to minimize it. The furtive smuggling and trafficking of drugs link it to a host of social ills, including involvement in crime, destabilization and decline in family relationship, kinship, neighbourhoods etc. More importantly, it has resulted in rampant drug abuse by the youth.
The Parliament passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with an aim to arrest the menace by making the deterrent effect more stringent so that the guilty is appropriately punished. The Act seeks to control both the demand and supply of drugs by criminalizing production, trafficking, and use. It prohibits the manufacture, production, possession, consumption, sale, purchase, trade, use, import and export of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, except for medical or scientific purposes. The Judiciary is also saddled with the responsibility of strictly adhering to the law so that the traffickers of drugs do not go unpunished, and the growth boom of trafficking is checked. The trafficking and smuggling have flared sporadically in recent years, transcending the geographical boundaries. In India, drug consumption is punishable with the imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 1 year with or without fine. The Courts also have the discretion that instead of sentencing, the drug abuser may be directed for medical treatment. Drug trafficking is punishable with rigorous imprisonment which can extend from ten to twenty years of imprisonment with a fine from one to two lacs. The rigorous imprisonment for trafficking cannot be less that ten years and the Courts in the appropriate cases are empowered to award fine of even more than two lacs. The punishment of death sentence comes into the picture on the second conviction of trafficking.
The cases of drug abuse have increased alarmingly in the country including Jammu & Kashmir during the last decade and a duty is cast upon all of us to take concerted steps in order to curtail the perils of drug abuse. Drug trafficking is also growing at a worrying rate all over the country and combating it effectively is the need of the hour. The Government must launch awareness drives to make the people aware of the dangers and ill-effects of drug abuse and trafficking on our society. Awareness through print and electronic media must be encouraged. Establishment of Rehabilitation Centres and Drug De-addiction Centres will also help in a lot of ways to curb drug abuse and trafficking. Our educational institutions must conduct regular surveys to assess the drug addiction levels among the students and take steps to treat the addicted students by means of medical assistance. They must organize seminars and workshops on the menace of drug abuse and trafficking and its unfavourable consequences. As drug abuse and trafficking are corroding the health fabric of society, there must be close coordination between all the stakeholders which deal with drug abuse and trafficking so that these perils are controlled effectively. The Panchayati Raj Institutions and other Local Bodies have to intervene effectually so as to destroy the illicit cultivation of cannabis and opium as well as any other plant used for deriving narcotic and psychotropic substances. The State Legal Services Authorities must take steps to disseminate the information on the menace of drug abuse to the general public and to the victims of drug abuse, their families and the functionaries of de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. Let us all join hands together to help people suffering from drug addiction so that we can move ahead towards a happier and healthier society.
Muneeb Rashid Malik is an Advocate and tweets @muneebmalikrash.
