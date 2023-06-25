Combating Drug Abuse, Together

"Drug abuse is a social malady. While drug addiction eats into the vitals of the society, drug trafficking not only eats into the vitals of the economy of a country, but illicit money generated by drug trafficking is often used for illicit activities.” – Justice A. S. Anand.

It has rightly been stated by Oche Otorkpa that drug addiction is like a curse and until it is broken, its victim will perpetually remain in the shackles of bondage. 26th June is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, every year, to achieve the objectives of an international society, free of drug abuse. The theme for this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” The objective of this year’s campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; leading with compassion, combating stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs; promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

Drug abuse has become a major social concern which continues to spread its tentacles all over the country including Jammu & Kashmir. In December, 2022, the Government told the Supreme Court that a staggering 1.58 crore children, aged between 10 and 17 years are addicted to drugs in the country. The cost of drug abuse is enormous and multifaceted, which poses a severe threat to the social fabric of the country. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), drug addiction is a state of periodic intoxication, detrimental to the individual and to society, produced by repeated consumption of a drug either natural or synthetic. Its characteristics include an overpowering desire or need to continue taking the drug and to obtain it by any means, a tendency to increase the dose, and a psychological and sometimes a physical dependence on the effects of the drug.

India is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances 1971 and UN Convention against the Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988, which obligates member countries to monitor the implementation of the conventions of the United Nations. Article 47 of the Indian Constitution directs the State to endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption, except for medicinal purposes, of intoxicating drugs injurious to health. The legislative policy is contained in the three Central Acts, which are, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The responsibility of drug abuse control is carried out through a number of Ministries, Departments and Organizations. These include the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue which has the nodal co-ordination role as administrator of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The Government of India constituted the Narcotics Control Bureau on 17th March, 1986. The Bureau has to exercise the powers and functions of the Central Government for taking measures with respect to co-ordination of actions by various offices, State Governments and other authorities under the NDPS Act, Customs Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and any other law in connection with the enforcement provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. It is responsible for the implementation of the obligation in respect of counter measures against illicit traffic under the various international conventions and protocols that are in force at present or which may be ratified or acceded to by India in future. It also helps concerned authorities in foreign countries and concerned international organizations to facilitate coordination and universal action for prevention and suppression of illicit trafficking of drugs and substances.