Commemorating World Glaucoma Week

The month of March is observed as World Glaucoma Month. Previously it was used to be observed as world glaucoma day then world glaucoma week. Considering the gravity and morbidity produced by this disease now deliberations regarding the disease are held for nearly a month.

The aim is to raise awareness about glaucoma as the leading cause of irreversible and preventable visual disability. This Month is being organiSed all over the world to encourage screening and educate patients about the preventable and treatment aspects of glaucoma.

It has been seen that 2/3rds of glaucoma patients lose vision in the developing countries because of their ignorance about the condition. Even in developed countries like the USA almost 50% of patients suffering from glaucoma are unaware of their disease, about 10 million people continue to fall prey to this diseases annually.

Glaucoma refers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. In many cases, damage to the optic nerve is due to increased eye pressure. Once incurred, visual damage is mostly irreversible, and this has led to glaucoma being described as the “silent blinding disease” or the “sneak thief of sight”.