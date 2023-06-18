To honour, celebrate, acknowledge, recognize intellectual and academic contributions and memory of Professor Wajih, a Memorial Lecture titled “Commerce Education: Challenges and Opportunities” was organized in the College.The lecture was initiated not just to commemorate the memory of the ‘Founder of Commerce Education in Kashmir’ but also to emphasize his vision of creating a society full with knowledge pertaining to global business arena.

The key-note speaker has not only been the student of Prof Wajih but also the first commerce graduate of the valley. Although the subject was not easy to understand for the heterogeneous audience, the eloquence of the speaker and the simplicity of his interpretation engrossed them. He started with recalling his association with this College and Prof Wajih thereby enlightening the students and faculty alike on different aspects of Prof Wajih’s life and his contribution in Commerce Education.Pertinently, Commerce once regarded as the most sought after stream, has lost its sheen and glamour. Only 16 per cent students opt for Commerce while 40 per cent go for Arts, 19 per cent for Science and 25 per cent for other streams.

Thus, the once most cherished branch of education is now relegated to the back seat. There are some issues to be taken care of. More concerns no doubt will emerge as studies in this important subject continue but the following seem unavoidable at present and require the serious attention of all who wish to see this branch blooming:- 1) Infrastructure (Physical, Digital, Intellectual) Deficit: Commerce being a professional degree needs more facilities and students/institutions should keep pace with technical advancements; 2) Out-dated Curriculum: Needs regular updating keeping in view the needs of industry, emerging developments to be introduced, fresh faculty well versed in latest technology to be recruited and more faculty development programmes to be launched; 3) No Industry Exposure: Students have lost the track because of the lack of on-the-job training, internship and apprenticeship.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir is incredibly talented and dynamic and with the right support and opportunities, they can achieve great heights. No scholarships and financial aid are granted so that talented students would seek admission in reputed academic institutions that otherwise join 2nd class institutes resulting in garbage in and garbage out (GIGO) thus leading to quality deterioration.

The student-centric initiatives play an instrumental role in driving positive changes in institutions. The corporate needs should be well echoed in the Commerce Education Curriculum by putting more emphasis on practical exposure and execution skills as against just theory;4) No Stress Laid on Communication and ICTSkills: A big constraint coming in the way of commerce graduates, no age-old system will work-students need to avail upcoming opportunities by improving communications skills as also garnering proficiency and keeping current with 21st century skills (like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, E-com, Digital Marketing). The present generation being blessed with ample knowledge and analytical bent of mind, should aim to use it to the fullest by equipping themselves with adequate technological skills; 5) Globalization: World is now a global village, wide field is open for learners who need to add value to their competence in terms of quality so as to be able to compete in global arena; 6) Entrepreneurship: This is another opportunity that commerce students should seize. An increasing focus on developing entrepreneurial mindset is now clearly visible.