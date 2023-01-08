Common Curriculum in schools a welcome step

The recent decision of the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) to ensure a common curriculum in government and private schools is a welcome step towards bringing uniformity in the curriculum of government and the private educational institutions affiliated with the JK Board.

The JK Board recently issued a notification to all its affiliated private schools with the directions to prescribe textbooks published by the Board, for classes 6th to 8th from the upcoming academic session (2023).

The Board has also warned the private schools of action if the directions will not be implemented on ground.

The instructions have come at a time when the private schools are accused of fleecing parents by prescribing text books of private publishers to students in different classes which are sold at exorbitant rates in the market.

Few days ago a viral video on social media highlighted how the management of a school was fleecing parents by selling textbooks at exorbitant rates. The textbooks were being sold within the premises of the schools in complete violation of the government orders issued from time to time.