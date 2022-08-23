‘Complications’ at LD hospital

Meant to provide tertiary care maternity health facilities, the Lala Ded (LD) Hospital in Srinagar remains bursting at seams which has led to the never ending complaints from the patients admitted at the hospital.

Against the intake of 700 patients, more than 1500 patients are admitted in the hospital which is Kashmir’s largest tertiary care Gynaecology and Obstetrics facility, which leads to congestion in the hospital besides having apprehensions of spread of the infections among the patients.

Besides the IPD sections, the OPD section of the department always remains congested as more than 800-1000 patients visit the hospital for check up.

“We have 700 allotted space and 1500 patients are admitted here. Under these circumstances it becomes very difficult to manage the patient care. Besides Kashmir we receive patients from Rajouri and Poonch area as well, We cannot refuse or send back any patient from the hospital,” Medical Superintendent Muzaffar Sherwani told Greater Kashmir.

Besides the routine patients, the hospital receives countless referral cases from peripheries, adding burden on the available staff.