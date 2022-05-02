Concern for the Poor

With patience, and a tripod-mounted smart phone, one can capture star trails using apps with very long exposure option. This moon can be sighted even by naked eyes, as we used to do during our school days.

On sighting moon many religious scholars including in Kashmir announce the day of Eid, the first major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after a month long fasting.

This holy month of Ramadhn gives us many things including the sense to sight the poor.