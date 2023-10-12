Conquest of anger as a test of faith

With anger your lose all wealth

With anger all virtue is gone

Anger is a thief for your treasure

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

He whose throne spanned heavens

What happened to it once?

Solomon had to live in the house of fisherman

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

Don’t look at other’s woman

That shall burn away this and the other world

That shall blemish your faith

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

Everyday see the Quran, the Criterion

And in its light read everything

That will keep Satan at bay

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

The Master will accompany the guest

Give something for his love

What you give to the other shall be yours

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

You shall be disposed off on the side of ground

Flesh and organs shall be under the earth

Every grain shall be taken into account

Anger doesn’t behove a Muslim

Here is summed up what the author of brilliant work Inside the Soul of Islam points about anger.

The only advice given to one of those who approached for it to the Prophet (SAW) was “Don’t become angry.” Note it is don’t become angry and not just “Do not display anger towards others.” A veto against becoming angry from the Prophet, on whom be peace.

Peace and surrender that constitute keys to one’s affirmation of Islam are expressible in negative terms as don’t become angry. Learning to let go of anger is what may be enough to redeem so many of us. Forbearance and humility that cut at the root of anger have been described as qualities of all the prophets.

When we understand our feelings come from thoughts and not not external events as such. We block the very fount of anger.

Understanding One True Source of all human experience or spiritual power of thought or contemplating how God alone is the real Agent or there exists none but the One or there is really no other or the idea of a separate self is a delusion, one can’t afford to become angry.

It is indeed a sinister, psychological form of idolatry that we all engage every time we pretend that something other than Allah, the One, through some mechanism other than thought, has the power to cause our feelings, we’re committing psychological idolatry. We’re unwittingly using our imaginations to take the power (to cause feelings) away from Allah, and putting it in the hands of the object.