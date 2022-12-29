[CONTEMPORARY PROBLEMS AND THEIR SOLUTIONS-I] The Delusion of Materialism

This is going to be yet another series of articles I am intending to write in continuation with the already completed one on the paradox of modern education. In the last series, I tried to elucidate that after getting fed up with the hegemony of religion, Europe took to materialism as the alternative way of life. Now this series is going to be a solution part to the problems that have been discussed there. Before I pursue this undertaking, I would like to say one word for denoting the whole corpus of those philosophies of life that the West opted for after saying goodbye to religion. That one word is ‘Materialism’. Be it Darwin, Marx, Freud, Russel, Machiavelli, or many others who launched tirades against the spiritual meaning of life and its forms, all converged on one central point —materialism. Be it humanism, individualism, stoicism, hedonism, liberalism or so many other isms, every single philosophy revolved around the materialistic interpretation of life.

Materialism is a belief that matter is everything and nothing is beyond it. Since everything in the physical world or universe is made from matter in some form or another, this superficial observation of the materialists, therefore, involves denying the existence of the immaterial soul. This is a very dangerous mindset as it negates the very human nature and destroys human relationships to extreme levels.

Materialism is associated with lower levels of well-being. One turns to materialism when he feels insecure or threatened, whether because of rejection, economic fears, or thoughts of his death.

When such people do not have their needs well satisfied, they report lower levels of well-being and happiness, as well as more distress. Such people generally treat others in more competitive, manipulative, and selfish ways, as well as being less empathetic.

Materialists lead unhappier lives — and are worse to the people around them as individuals with highly materialistic mindsets turn to their possessions to find happiness, instead of turning to other people. As a result, materialism ruins people’s relationships, increases a person’s depression and anxiety levels, and makes them less satisfied with their life as a whole. In fact, these people give importance to money and other worldly things. They give up moral values to earn worldly stuff. They believe that there is nothing wrong in resorting to whatever means, right or wrong, in order to enjoy the luxuries of life.