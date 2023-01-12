Contemporary Problems and their Solutions-III [Capitalism, Socialism, and Islam]

Socialism

The founders of Socialism had claimed that, in their opinion, they wanted to end the injustice done by the capitalist economy. But they failed because they could not diagnose the real ills of that system.

Socialism, while trying to uproot the basic problems of the capitalist economy, went to another extreme and declared the right to private property as altogether unlawful.

As the result, an enormous number of people lost their ownership over factories, shops, trade centers, and agricultural lands. Millions of people were rendered penniless within a short period of time.

After 74 years of wrestling with economic challenges, when Socialism fell as dead wood, with dozens of countries getting freedom from its tentacles, the world witnessed that economy in the Socialist countries had already got ridden on death bed. Red-tape and corruption had eaten into the vitals of the economy. Socialism had to face a tragic end because it was not consistent with fundamental principles of human behavior.

Instead of the ailing teeth of the patient, Socialism had plucked out all the healthy ones. Hence when in 1991 Socialism as a system of economy breathed its last, the former President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, had to regret that instead of Russia, had Socialism been tested in an African country, the world would not have lost 74 years in finding out its bad consequences.

Socialism had claimed to expose and end the false claims and injustice of Capitalism. But it proved to be the worst and most worthless system of the economy. As the result, it faced a terrible and disgraceful end.

Right now, the situation is that Capitalism is alone to monopolize the economic front. After the disintegration of the USSR, the world fast assumed the position of a global village. Capitalist countries have already started filling the void with a New World Order based upon a Capitalist economy with the claim that the failure of Socialism was actually the triumph of Capitalism over it.

But history has kept its records. So far, like Socialism, Capitalism has not succeeded in addressing the basic requirements of social justice. Consequently, it has to face the same fate as Socialism faced. Any system, howsoever glittering it be, will have to face failure if it is against the nature of man and the principles of justice.