COP-28 and Climate change in PoJK-GB

BY DR AMJAD AYUB MIRZA

The months of June and July have proved to be a testimony to the adverse effects of climate change in both Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoJK, PoGB).

Monsoon rains have resulted in extreme flooding of river Neelum in PoJK and river Indus and its tributary the river Gilgit in PoGB.

On July 26 heavy rains caused a massive landslide in Jhanda Garaan Paeen village in Muzafarabad district in PoJK. Scores of houses were destroyed resulting in homelessness.

Likewise, in Doodh-nihal, in Neelum district explosive matter hidden in logs was discovered as they were swept away due to floods in river Neelum.

This incident exposes the danger the populations’ face that live near the Line of Control where half a dozen terrorist training camps of jihadi infiltrators are situated.