Corporate structure most suitable for big business

Risk of Implied Authority: Each partner is considered an agent of the partnership firm. He/she can bind the co-partners by his/her activities. On account of this authority of one partner, other partners have to suffer for the wrongdoing of a partner.

Limited Capital: In the partnership firm, there is a restriction on the number of members of the partnership, therefore, the total amount of capital which can be invested in case of the partnership is limited to the sum total of the individual amount invested by each partner. It is not easy for a partnership firm to collect huge capital.

Limited access to Loans: The above disadvantages are also responsible for difficulty in raising funds from banks and financial institutions due to lack of formal structure under a regulatory framework and prospects of discontinuity of the business in case of death, insolvency of a partner.

A sole proprietorship structure also suffers from similar disadvantages as applicable to a partnership firm where in case of death or incapacity of a sole proprietor the proprietorship gets dissolved. Further, a sole proprietor cannot raise capital by selling his interest in the business.

There are several advantages of a company structure, including the limited personal liability, easy transfer of ownership, business continuity, better access to capital and tax benefits.

No Personal Liability: A company provides more personal asset liability protection to its owners than any other type of business structure. If a company is sued, the shareholders are not personally liable for the company’s debts or legal obligations.

Perpetuity of Business: There is flexibility in transfer of ownership in a company and hence perpetuating the business for the long term by simply selling the shares in a company. It is easy to buy and sell ownership in a company by simply transferring of shares. If an owner of a business wants to leave the company running the business, he can simply sell off his/her shares in the company. Similarly, if a shareholder dies, his/her shares can easily be transmitted to another.

Access to Capital: Public limited companies can raise capital by selling their shares to public at large through publicly traded shares. This helps in raising large amount of funds for growing a business and also for starting new projects. When a company is incorporated it is considered more reliable and hence easy for it to raise capital.

Efficiency: A company is managed through a Board of Directors which could be distinct from the shareholders of the company. Domain experts can be appointed to the Board and for each specific function of the company which in turn leads to improved accountability and efficiency. The availability of resources makes it conducive to offer good salary packages and attract the best talent available in the market.

Availing incentive under schemes and loans: Having a separate identity and being regulated under a well-defined legal framework it is always easy for a company to meet the requirements of incentive schemes and satisfy the requirements of banks and financial institutions to avail loans. Further the efficiency the company structure brings to the business goes a long way in helping in a good appraisal for raising loans.

Establishing reputation: A business incorporated as a company is always considered as a reputable organization. It enables the entrepreneur to set a mark of reputation among its customers and the stakeholders.

Hence, an entrepreneur needs to look into various advantages and risks involved while choosing the form of business. A well thought out business structure goes a long way in deciding the future of the business especially its scalability. Incorporating business as a company provides security, credibility, scalability which is unique to a company structure only. Depending upon the size of the project and the investment required an entrepreneur can decide to incorporate:

· a private limited company which requires minimum two shareholders and maximum 200 shareholders; or

· a public limited company which requires minimum seven shareholders and no limit on maximum number of shareholders.

The Companies Act 2013 has permitted setting up of ‘one person company’. A sole proprietor now also enjoys ‘limited liability’ if he/she incorporates a ‘one person company’.