Cramps in legs and feet: What to do?

Very often you would have heard your relatives and acquaintances complaining of cramps in legs and feet. If after an outdoor walk when they take rest at home, cramps in the leg start. Some people often complain of leg cramps and mild pain during night time. Old and elderly people generally do suffer from problem of leg pain and cramps. Ladies who are obese and overweight frequently suffer from cramps in feet and legs. Sometimes sports person often complain of leg cramps. Not so uncommonly, alcohol addicts suffer from cramps and twisting of muscles of leg and feet. Have you ever thought of why does it happen so?

People who suffer from leg cramps the most?

It has been seen people who are chronic smoker or tobacco-chewer, often complain of tightness and cramps in the leg. Diabetic patients very commonly suffer from leg cramps. Persons who take excess amount of coffee daily do suffer from leg cramps. Obese ladies and elderly people suffer from leg cramps the most. Sometimes excessive fatigue and exhaustive walking lead to leg cramps. People who daily sit long hour in front of T.V or computer, often complain of leg cramps.

Why do leg cramps occur?

The first and the most important reason of leg cramps is the persistent leg congestion due to accumulation and stagnation of oxygen deficient impure blood in the legs. If legs are not decongested on a regular basis, swelling will develop in legs besides cramps.

The second important reason of leg cramp is the lack of proper supply of oxygen rich pure blood to the legs. The third important reason is the deficiency of Vitamin D and calcium in blood that lead to leg cramps. If in any occupation or profession, one is required to stand or sit for long hours every day, appearance of leg cramps is quite natural.