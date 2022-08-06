“Create an ecosystem where the child thrives”

Given your own experience at the international stage, if we make our education child-centric, what would be the immediate things that schools here will have to do, so that the process begins?

Educators are the harbingers of hope, and traders of trust. Now how do they give this hope, and how do they create this trust. Child is pivotal to this whole enterprise.

He is supreme in this organic relationship. Parents have the interest of child at heart. Schools claim that they have the interest of children at heart. Teacher also believes that he is doing it for the child. So what are we doing to make a child’s life comfortable. Give him all the opportunities, and create a landscape and ecosystem where the child thrives.

I strongly believe that the first intervention that should come is in the pedagogy. I have written a book on this – Pedagogy From Perception to Perspective- capturing 200 years of teaching-learning history.

Today I ask the question that if you look at the society for last, even 100 years, in which way it has not changed. But if you look at classrooms today, randomly go to schools, do you find any change. Because, unfortunately, education, like any other field of experience, has not been on the forefront of change management. Schools are still based in he industrial model, didactic teaching, rows of desks and children.

I ask this question, that how do you still reconcile with the fact that 33% is pass marks. The educators must raise this question. After 75 years of independence yo mean that the nation has not collectively improved in its intelligence. It is a criminal waste of human resource.

When you say that he has to be relevant to future, you have to impart him 21st century skills which are not curriculum led. Critical thinking does not come through books. It is more of an experiential component developed through human interaction. Pedagogy is very crucial, and how well equipped our teacher are in transacting this model of pedagogy inside the classroom.