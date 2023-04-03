CUCET: Single Entrance Examination

NEP 2020 aims to overhaul the ailing higher education sector in the country given the 21st century requirements and the need of developing holistic individuals and removal of fragmentation and institutional boundaries.
A four-year bachelor’s degree with features of learning outcomes, credit-based curriculum framework, yearly exit and entry, multidisciplinarity, skilling, vocational training, internships, research, etc. has made it a buzzword among all the stakeholders. An exit after each year will enable the institutions to award certificate, diploma and degree in a single programme to aspiring students.
In this regard, the mode of admitting students to various undergraduate programmes assumes much significance to test the basic domain level knowledge in the major subject which a student aspires to pursue for a degree programme in a particular institution.
Furthermore, it will develop seriousness among the students who are desirous for an academic degree, as we are all witness to the fact that majority of students who get enrolled for education in degree colleges lack many student qualities which are essential from academic point of view.
That creates a bridge between the academic and professional education. Pertinently, NEP 2020 also emphasises on integration of general education with vocational education to make it realistic and market oriented. It is essential to test the efficiency of a student in the domain subject/s, which is/are the subject/s that will decide the admission in an institution/college for a particular program.
In 2017, Ministry of Education, Government of India established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous testing organisation for conducting standardised tests to assess the competency of candidates for admission to professional and academic higher education institutions of the country.
Since then, NTA has been conducting tests for professional degrees like NEET, JEE, CMAT, GPAT, as well as national eligibility test for lectureship (UGC NET) in the country and has now taken inspiration from the NEP 2020 to revive the spirit of entrance examination system for admissions in undergraduate and post graduate programmes in universities and autonomous colleges for general education/academia.
A debate is brewing up in the society wherein many people don’t like the initiative of conducting another entrance test for students after qualifying the 10+2 board examination by the students.
The answer to these kinds of questions must be that a criterion of entrance-based selection in colleges is badly needed to make the general stream education meaningful and purposeful through developing seriousness (just like NEET or JEE) among the general stream students, who otherwise take the college education very casually.
It is not about putting question mark to certifying organisations like BOSE or CBSE, etc, but it will definitely trickledown to school level to do away with the system of promotion to next grade or level without actually empowering or enhancing student capability and knowledge.
In future, it is expected that a merger will happen between the NEET, JEE & CUET, and a single NTA test will decide the selection for various professional and academic degrees, hence it is imperative that every stakeholder must switchover his/her thought to this mode of selection criteria for HEIs.
NTA from 2021 started CUCET (central universities common entrance test) for admission at UG level in central universities only. However, from last year its ambit was extended to all higher educational institutions and the test was named as CUET (UG) and conducted entrance test for around 90 Universities for admission in UG programmes.
This year more than 200 higher education institutions will be admitting students for various UG programmes based on the CUET score of the candidates. The CUET will be a basic level examination that will test the lakhs of candidates who have appeared/passed the 10+2 examination through various boards in the whole country.
The essential aspect to understand is why CUET and why not individual entrance tests of respective universities/institutions for admission to UG programmes.
The CUET being a national level Common University Entrance Test (Computer Based Test based on objective type MCQs) is expected to honour equity and equality for admission into UG Programmes in all participating universities for their constituent, affiliated and autonomous colleges for academic session 2023-24.
CUET as a single entrance examination will provide a single window opportunity to aspiring and desirous students to be part of the admission process in any of the higher educational institutions/colleges throughout the country.
It will provide the students an opportunity to seek admission in the institution of choice as per the domain mapping and eligibility norms of the particular institution. It means students choice and merit will prevail upon everything. Therefore, CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities of choice for obtaining degrees of interest.
The registration process which is open on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for CUET (UG) – 2023] since 09 February 2023 and the last date is 30th March, 2023, which was earlier fixed at 12th March. The exams will be conducted from May 21 onwards.
The marks obtained by a candidate in the chosen domain/s shall constitute the CUET score and shall be the basis of seeking admission in a degree college. It is to be remembered that as the test will be conducted in multiple shifts and a single subject/domain will be tested through multiple tests for various candidates, the normalisation process will generate the final score to equalise the standard between the tough and easy papers.
The aspiring candidates need not worry, but need to register for the test and seek their choice for the institution and the program to be pursued for their undergraduate degrees which will be either of 3+1 or 4+1 pattern as envisioned in NEP curriculum structure or FYUGP. Students are advised to understand that no coaching or extra tuitions are required to appear and qualify CUET 2023. They should trust their 10+2 performance and prepare in their chosen domains including language tests and general test.
It will be mandatory for all those colleges, who are part of CUET 2023 to admit students based on CUET score. However, if any of the college is not part of the CUET scheme and plan to admit students based on some other criteria, they can adopt admission non-CUET based. The students must visit the respective websites of various colleges/ Universities for the details of the programmes as well as the https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for papers/domain subjects, scheme of the test, timing, eligibility and other relevant information. It is to be noted by the candidates that while registering themselves on CUET, only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as Unfair Means.
Candidates who will be appearing in CUET - 2023 may participate after the test in the Counselling process of any University / Institution / Organization even though they have not applied for that University / Institution / Organization in the Online Application Form of CUET– 2023. However, the candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria of that Program of University / Institution / Organization where they are seeking admission. Thus, the whole selection process will be of three stages: Entrance, Counselling and Admission followed in sequence.
It is to be also noted by the candidates that in case the same program is offered by more than one institution, he/she can apply for admission in multiple institutions based on score obtained in a single domain subject. For example, a program on BSc Hon’s Zoology may be offered by hundreds of the colleges, a candidate with a CUET score in Biology can approach any college for admission irrespective of whether he/she has made the choice for the college while submitting the examination form, however, the admission in a particular domain subject/course will be subjected to the intake capacity and availability of seats in the institution. Therefore, a candidate may choose a single program during submission of examination process from multiple institutions and vice versa. Furthermore, the institutional choice is not fixed. A student can choose as many programs as per his/her eligibility. However, it is to be noted that a maximum of ten domain subjects can be chosen for a single CUET test by a candidate. In this regard, the eligibility for various programmes can be checked by the aspiring candidates from respective institution’s website or vising the institutions in physical mode.
Furthermore, CUET has broadened the eligibility norms for various UG programmes and a student is eligible to pursue a degree in a college beyond the subjects he/she has qualified in 10+2. This however, will be only possible that a student has selected and appeared in the general test designated for a particular programme by a university. This general test will check the candidates General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning. However, it is important to note by a student that through general test, he/she will be eligible for which programs. It depends which programs/courses an institution/college has mapped with the general test or reserved to offer during counselling/admission process based on the CUET score in the general test.
However, mere appearance in CUET 2023 doesn’t guarantee admission, but CUET score mapped to availability of seats in a particular program of an institution will decide the selection. Therefore, students need to be very careful while opting for the institutions and programmes of choice.
The names of various colleges/institutions are available in the drop-down menu of the online registration form, and the candidate has to choose from the available list. Similarly, all the programs offered by an institution/college are also available in the registration form along with the 10+2 eligibility and the domain subject required for getting tested in the CUET 2023.
It is advisable for every member of the society and educational system to keep themselves informed and updated about the CUET 2023 and know its properties and features and be the source of information for the aspiring students.
The candidates in their own interest are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the CUET examination. They are also encouraged to visit the institutions of choice for clearing any associated doubt with the submission of application, choosing of domain subjects and understanding scheme of examination.
Dr Khurshid A. Tariq is a faculty of Zoology, Deputy Controller Examination and Nodal Officer NAD at Islamia College of Science and Commerce (Autonomous) Srinagar.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.