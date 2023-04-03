CUCET: Single Entrance Examination

NEP 2020 aims to overhaul the ailing higher education sector in the country given the 21st century requirements and the need of developing holistic individuals and removal of fragmentation and institutional boundaries.

A four-year bachelor’s degree with features of learning outcomes, credit-based curriculum framework, yearly exit and entry, multidisciplinarity, skilling, vocational training, internships, research, etc. has made it a buzzword among all the stakeholders. An exit after each year will enable the institutions to award certificate, diploma and degree in a single programme to aspiring students.

In this regard, the mode of admitting students to various undergraduate programmes assumes much significance to test the basic domain level knowledge in the major subject which a student aspires to pursue for a degree programme in a particular institution.

Furthermore, it will develop seriousness among the students who are desirous for an academic degree, as we are all witness to the fact that majority of students who get enrolled for education in degree colleges lack many student qualities which are essential from academic point of view.

That creates a bridge between the academic and professional education. Pertinently, NEP 2020 also emphasises on integration of general education with vocational education to make it realistic and market oriented. It is essential to test the efficiency of a student in the domain subject/s, which is/are the subject/s that will decide the admission in an institution/college for a particular program.

In 2017, Ministry of Education, Government of India established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous testing organisation for conducting standardised tests to assess the competency of candidates for admission to professional and academic higher education institutions of the country.

Since then, NTA has been conducting tests for professional degrees like NEET, JEE, CMAT, GPAT, as well as national eligibility test for lectureship (UGC NET) in the country and has now taken inspiration from the NEP 2020 to revive the spirit of entrance examination system for admissions in undergraduate and post graduate programmes in universities and autonomous colleges for general education/academia.

A debate is brewing up in the society wherein many people don’t like the initiative of conducting another entrance test for students after qualifying the 10+2 board examination by the students.

The answer to these kinds of questions must be that a criterion of entrance-based selection in colleges is badly needed to make the general stream education meaningful and purposeful through developing seriousness (just like NEET or JEE) among the general stream students, who otherwise take the college education very casually.

It is not about putting question mark to certifying organisations like BOSE or CBSE, etc, but it will definitely trickledown to school level to do away with the system of promotion to next grade or level without actually empowering or enhancing student capability and knowledge.

In future, it is expected that a merger will happen between the NEET, JEE & CUET, and a single NTA test will decide the selection for various professional and academic degrees, hence it is imperative that every stakeholder must switchover his/her thought to this mode of selection criteria for HEIs.