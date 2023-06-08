CUET | Why this chaos?

Recently, chaos ensued the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as thousands of students were allotted exam centers outside of Kashmir, causing great inconvenience and distress.

However, the timely intervention of the government raised hopes for a more favorable outcome for these students as the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the exam conducting body for holding all such competitive exams, rescheduled the CUET (UG)-2023 for the Jammu and Kashmir students.

The CUET is a computer-based test to be conducted annually by the NTA for various universities and colleges across the country. The test assesses a student’s aptitude and knowledge in various subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and general knowledge.

As per the official figures, a total of 87,309 candidates have been registered from J&K.

The sequence of events revealed a glaring lack of communication between the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Jammu and Kashmir Government particularly the Higher Education Department (HED) regarding the conduct of the CUET UG-2023 exam

It was observed that no prior communication was made between the NTA and the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government regarding the allocation of exam centers outside the region.

This serious oversight only came to light after media reports highlighted the issue, which forced the government to step in.

From the NTA to the Ministry of Education, the J&K government reached out to every relevant party to resolve the issue promptly.