Curbing bogus admissions in schools

Jammu and Kashmir's school education department is facing a pressing issue concerning the prevalence of bogus admissions managed by both private and government schools.

Though the department must be aware about this wrong practice adopted by dozens of schools, the practice is going on in schools across Kashmir which has raised questions over the monitoring system in the educational institutions.

These illegitimate admissions enable secondary and higher secondary students to skip classes and attend private coaching in Srinagar city while maintaining fake attendance records with the collaboration of school teachers.

The aim is to prepare for Board exams and other national-level competitive tests, leading to an increased pass percentage in these exams which is ultimately celebrated by the schools.

This practice not only undermines the credibility of the education system but also contributes to alarming concerns like substance abuse among students. There have been several reports that the college and school going students have fallen prey to the menace of substance abuse.

To address this issue, the school education department must take decisive steps, including the introduction of a biometric attendance system for students in secondary and higher secondary classes.

