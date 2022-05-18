Current trends in Oncology Nursing

Evolving Roles, Enduring Value of Nurses

The oncology nurse has traditionally been involved in multiple aspects of patient care, including patient assessment, patient education, co-ordination of care, supportive care, symptom management, and often direct patient care during chemotherapy treatment. Oncology nurses also frequently operate as members of multidisciplinary care teams and may serve as patient advocates.

Most practices now utilize electronic health records. Electronic communication is becoming ever more widely used to monitor patients and communicate with them.

It may only be a matter of time until everything is digital. All healthcare workers, from oncology nurses to hospital pharmacists need to be tech-savvy moving into the future. Tele-health may become a new paradigm even for cancer care, during COVID and beyond.