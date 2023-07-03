Dairy Food System: The Kashmir Scenario

BY SYED MOHMAD SHAH AAFTAB and PARVAIZ AHMED RESHI

Kashmir valley provides lucrative drivers for establishment of commercial dairying, whether social, political, cultural, economical or environmental. Population growth, urbanization, emerging middle class, pressure on land and social tensions around youth unemployment rates provide the much-needed demographic drivers, while loss of agro-biodiversity, in this otherwise bioresource rich Himalayan valley, shrinking water resources and climate change provide the compelling environmental drivers. Taken together, these drivers provide the most suitable and conducive time to plunge into commercial dairying and take the farming community out of the limitations posed by conventional dairying. The scenario demands an immediate answer to questions that could be framed as “hang in” or “step out” regarding dairy farming and the immediate and sustainable answer seems to be “step up” to commercial dairying. To provide step-up roadmap, strategies for building a comprehensive and cohesive environment are to be designed and tailored regarding:

i) The Enabling environment of regulations, services, infrastructure, standards, and institutions.

ii) The Food environment demands for preservation of the cultural/ health environment that determines dairy as part of local diet.

iii) The Business environment demands for availability of inputs and services, affordable and of good quality, to operate the dairying business in a space that is safe, bio-secure and bioactive.

iv) The Consumer environment demands for shaping the market demand by highlighting the nutrition and safety consciousness of the product.