Dairy Value Chain in J&K

Structure of Indian Dairy Industry

Dairy farm sector in the country is highly fragmented and small-scale farmers who own only two cattle, constitute 97% of the total dairy farmers in India.

Even though, the number of large dairy farmers who own hundred or more cattle are less in the country, they out-perform small and medium farmers in terms of productivity/yield and representation in policy making.

Organised Indian dairy industry is characterised by the large number of POIs (Producers Owned Institutions) which dwarf any other business model such as private firms or multinational companies. POIs in Indian dairy sector comprises mostly of dairy cooperative societies and producer companies.

There are more than 200 Producer Companies and about 1.85 lakh dairy cooperative societies spread across the country. These Primary producers’ organisations work towards protecting small farmers from ill-effects of globalisation, making them participate successfully in the modern competitive markets.

Medium sized dairy farms from 50 to 200 cattle are increasing in some of the major dairy states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Major competitors in the Dairy Food products market in the India are Amul, Mother Dairy (POI) Parag and Hatsun Agro (private companies) (Research and Markets, Business Wire, 2015).

Other major players amongst the private companies and producer owned institutions are Heritage Foods Ltd., Kwality Ltd., Prabhat Dairy Ltd., Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. and Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd, etc.

The increasing market share is due the growth in the demand of the valued-added dairy products like cheese and butter. As per various rating agencies, the revenue growth in the value-added product category (VAP) is growing at 14-15 percent annually which is 50 percent faster than the overall dairy sector’s growth rate.

Dairy sector scenario in Kashmir Valley

Livestock sector contributes 5.62% to the GDP of J&K and 31% to the GDP contribution of Agriculture and allied sectors including forestry. The major contribution of livestock sector is from dairy industry and around 25.94 Lakh MT milk is produced in J&K annually which amounts to a turnover of Rs. 9080 Cr.

However, the growth rate recorded in the dairy sector is 3.5% as against the country’s average of 5.8%. The UT is considerably lacking behind in dairy processing sector wherein only 2.8% of the total milk produced is marketed through organised processing sector against the country’s average of 34%.

The bulk of the produce with no amicable market further lowers its market price and hence renders the farmers amenable to exploitation by the middlemen and local private dairy processing units who sell the pasteurised/preserved milk at exorbitant prices, often with compromised quality.

This creates a paradoxical and ironic solution wherein milk availability in the market to an end consumer is ensured but milk procurement from the primary producer is not, where the primary producer longs that his/her milk be purchased but the end consumer readily buys it from the market, where milk of compromised quality fetches the consumers but that of optimum quality gets wasted, where value-added dairy products are available not from the local milk but from imported skim milk powder, while the huge excess of milk is lost to spoilage for want of conversion into the daily products, where quality and pure milk is available at throwaway prices in the source pockets while the sink areas (urban dwellings) consume low quality milk at higher the prices.

The scenario, a serious blow to the much-hyped White revolution in valley, demands for transition from subsistence approach (conventional dairying) to market-oriented specialized systems (commercial dairying) so that a sustainable dairy ecosystem and a win-win situation for both the primary producer and the end consumer is created.

The transition process has to gain momentum and develop economically and ecologically sustainable model (s) in a short span of time so that the producers do not lose their interest in the sector which might have adverse impact in this ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.

Unlike other developing countries where the policies for transition from subsistence farming systems into market-oriented systems are associated with specialisation and intensification of farming systems as well as increased use of resources such as biomass, land and water, which consequently lead to overexploitation of natural resources and social issues like farmer’s dependency on external inputs and marginalization of communities, the scenario in the valley is entirely different for it demands not overexploitation of the resources for additional production but assimilation of the techniques for optimum utilization of the available produce which if collected, processed and/or converted properly would assure not only self-sufficiency but excess availability and wealth gain. The current per capita availability of milk (507g/day) though being significantly higher than the national average (406g/day) is not realised by the whole population of the valley, primarily due to lack of appropriate commercialisation module which would ensure daily collection from the source areas (at a regulated and appropriate price), processing, preservation, and conversion to value-added products for the end-consumer (at an optimum price and quality).