Kashmir, the land of Sufis and Saints, in olden times was divided into two parts - Kamraz and Maraz. Kamraz represents the southern part, and Maraz represents the northern part of the valley respectively.

As the story goes, two ruling siblings, Kamran Dev and Marhan Dev, had divided the kingdom between themselves. Kamran ruled north Kashmir which became to be known after him as Karmraz and Marhan ruled south Kashmir which got its name after him as Maraz.

Also during Dogra rule (1846-1947), the whole Kashmir was divided into only two districts of Baramulla and Anantnag, Srinagar being part of it. In Kamraz i.e. the north Kashmir, there is small but renowned town known as Dangiwacha which has the legacy of having produced great intellectuals from time to time.

Away at 24 kilometers from main town of Baramulla, this beautiful town lies in the north-west corner of the district near mountain range of Kaji Nag in Rafibad area which is Adbi Markaz Kamraz (Rafiabad Centre for Culture). The place is known for its intellect, religion, cultural harmony, brotherhood and civilization.