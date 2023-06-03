DARK SHADOWS OF TOBACCO | A Looming Threat to Senior Citizens

In a world where the harmful consequences of tobacco are widely known and publicized, it is disheartening to witness its enduring grip on the lives of senior citizens. Tobacco, in its various forms, poses an insidious threat to their already compromised health.
As we observe World No-Tobacco Day, it is imperative to shed light on the types of tobacco and the harrowing effects they have on the well-being of our beloved senior citizens.
From debilitating health conditions to the detriment of vital organs, the consequences of tobacco use in this vulnerable population demand our attention and action.
Types of Tobacco
1. Cigarettes: The most prevalent and widely consumed form of tobacco, cigarettes contain a lethal combination of harmful substances, including nicotine, tar, and numerous carcinogens. Each puff delivers a toxic dose to the lungs, affecting respiratory function and increasing the risk of chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
2. Smokeless Tobacco: Smokeless tobacco products, such as chewing tobacco and snuff, may seem less harmful than smoking, but they carry their own set of dangers. These products contain nicotine and are associated with an increased risk of oral cancers, gum diseases, and tooth loss. The oral cavity, already vulnerable due to age-related changes, becomes a battleground for the destructive effects of smokeless tobacco.
3. Cigars and Pipes: Often romanticized or seen as a symbol of sophistication, cigars and pipes hold no exemption from the perils of tobacco.
4. Jajeer, the traditional hookah of Kashmir, may hold cultural significance, but it harbors significant health risks, particularly for senior citizens. The smoke produced by Jajeer contains toxic chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and cancer-causing substances, which can damage the respiratory system and vital organs.
5. Hookah, also known as shisha or waterpipe, is a deceptive allure of this seemingly harmless pastime. Hookah tobacco poses significant health risks and can have devastating effects on individuals, particularly senior citizens.
6. E-cigarettes, or e-cigs, have gained popularity as an alternative to traditional tobacco smoking. E-cigs contain harmful chemicals that, when heated, produce aerosol or vapor that is inhaled into the lungs. Nicotine, present in most e-cigs, is addictive and can have adverse effects on cardiovascular health.
7. Cigarette filters, commonly made of cellulose acetate, are intended to reduce the intake of harmful substances. However, they can pose health risks. Filters may create a false sense of safety, as they don’t filter out all harmful chemicals.
Quitting smoking entirely is the best way to reduce tobacco-related harm.
Harms of Tobacco on Senior Citizens:
1. Compromised Respiratory Health: Senior citizens, with their aging lungs and weakened immune systems, are particularly susceptible to the detrimental effects of tobacco smoke. The inhalation of toxic substances exacerbates respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis, while increasing the likelihood of respiratory infections and pneumonia. The already diminished lung capacity of seniors is further hampered, limiting their ability to engage in physical activities and enjoy a fulfilling quality of life. In most cases, COPD is due to smoking.
2. Cardiovascular Complications: Tobacco consumption significantly heightens the risk of cardiovascular diseases in seniors. Nicotine constricts blood vessels, raising blood pressure and burdening the heart. This, coupled with the detrimental effects of tobacco on cholesterol levels and blood clotting, paves the way for heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular disorders. The toll on the cardiovascular system can be catastrophic for elderly individuals who are already grappling with age-related cardiovascular challenges.
3. Increased Cancer Vulnerability: The link between tobacco and cancer is undeniable, with smoking being the leading cause of preventable cancer deaths worldwide. Senior citizens, with a lifetime of exposure to tobacco toxins, face an elevated risk of developing various types of cancer, including lung, oral, throat, bladder, and pancreatic cancer. For a generation that has already weathered the storms of time, the burden of cancer poses an additional layer of emotional and physical anguish.
4. Impaired Oral Health: Tobacco use takes a toll on the oral health of senior citizens, leading to gum diseases, tooth decay, and tooth loss. The chemicals in tobacco products irritate the gums, making them more susceptible to infection and inflammation. The compromised oral health not only hampers their ability to eat and speak comfortably but also diminishes their overall quality of life and self-esteem.
5. Complications in Existing Health Conditions: Senior citizens often contend with a range of pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory ailments. Tobacco consumption exacerbates these conditions, rendering them more challenging to manage. The interplay between tobacco and chronic diseases can lead to a vicious cycle of deteriorating health, increased healthcare costs, and a reduced capacity to engage in daily activities.
Tips for Senior Citizens to Prevent or Quit Smoking:
1. Set Clear Goals: Define your reasons for quitting smoking and set achievable goals. Whether it’s improving your health, setting a positive example for loved ones, or saving money, having a clear purpose can strengthen your motivation to quit.
2. Create a Supportive Environment: Inform your friends, family, and caregivers about your decision to quit smoking. Request their support and understanding during this challenging journey. Surround yourself with individuals who are supportive of your efforts to quit.
3. Identify Triggers and Plan Alternatives: Recognize situations, emotions, or habits that trigger the urge to smoke and develop strategies to cope with them. Replace the habit of smoking with healthier alternatives such as engaging in physical activity, practicing deep breathing exercises, or enjoying a hobby.
4. Nicotine Replacement Therapy: Explore the option of nicotine replacement therapy under the guidance of healthcare professionals. Nicotine patches, gum, inhalers, or lozenges can help manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings during the quitting process.
5. Stay Active and Engaged: Engage in regular physical activity and social interactions to distract yourself from cravings and reduce stress. Participate in activities that bring you joy, such as hobbies, volunteering, or spending time with loved ones.
6. Practice Stress Management: Find healthy ways to manage stress, as stress often triggers the desire to smoke. Engage in relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises. Explore stress reduction techniques that work best for you.
7. Modify Your Environment: Make your living spaces smoke-free by removing cigarettes, lighters, and ashtrays. Clean and air out your home to eliminate the smell of smoke, which can serve as a reminder and trigger.
8. Celebrate Milestones: Acknowledge and celebrate each milestone achieved in your journey to quit smoking. Reward yourself with non-tobacco-related treats or activities to reinforce positive behavior and motivation.
Quitting smoking is a challenging process, but it is never too late to make a positive change for your health and well-being.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK