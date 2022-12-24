Day Care Centers for Elderly a Better Option

The elderly person has a high status before Allah, especially, if he or she adheres to the laws of Allah. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “No one of you should wish for death or pray for it before it comes to him, for when one of you dies, his good deeds come to an end, and nothing increases a believer’s lifespan but good” (Muslim).

Respecting the elderly and honoring them are characteristics of the Muslim society. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Part of glorifying Allah is honoring the grey-haired Muslim” (Abu Dawud).

Following are some of the ways in which the Muslim society takes care of the elderly:

Enjoining good treatment of parents This is one of the ways in which the elderly are cared for in Islam because parents are usually elderly. The command to honor one’s parents is accompanied with the command to believe in Allah alone and the prohibition on associating others with Him in many verses.

For example, Allah says: “Worship Allah and join none with Him (in worship); and do good to parents.” (An-Nisaa’: 36). “And your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him. And that you be dutiful to your parents” (Al-Israa’: 23). It was narrated that `Abdullah ibn Mas`ud said: I asked the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), “Which deed is most beloved to Allah?” He said, “Prayer offered on time.” I said, “Then what?” He said, “Then honoring one’s parents.” I said, “Then what?” He said, “Jihad for the sake of Allah.” He told me that if I wanted to ask him more, he would tell me more (Al-Bukhari).