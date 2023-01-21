Day care facility for old people

First as a society we have to come out of denial, times have changed, nuclear families have replaced joint family structure and to complicate it more many of our young doctors, engineers, business men, have left for foreign countries and even other states.

Why they left can be a subject of other debates and well researched articles. Fact is that they have left and their parents are lonely. Not only this, we have many adult children who have left their parents alone, while living in the same city.

Let us concentrate on solving the existing problem of loneliness faced by such parents. I read with great interest an article written by Er. Ashraf Fazilli sahab, and I agree for now we need to have day care centers for old or even retired.