In the times following western enlightenment, when Muslims slid from the place of political and intellectual prominence, startled from western ascendance, there arose among Muslims some men of thought and action.
They advocated radical change on the lines of western system. These men, primarily amazed, and caught unawares too, by the advancement in sciences and education that made the whites conquer lands from the west to the east, kept figuring out what had gone amiss.
They could vividly see for themselves that this incredible western onslaught had effectively rendered Muslims, who, until then, had ruled the greater part of the globe with insurmountable domination, not only powerless in its influence, but immobilized to the core.
This gave rise to a class of reformers that lived in the nineteenth century, separated by the places of their birth, yet unified by their agenda. Jamal-ud-Afghani, Mohammad Abduh, and Syed Ahmad Khan were the prominent among them.
They felt if the west had jettisoned their religion to get on to the track of science and reason, Muslims could do the same without having to leave the precincts of Islam. If the Christianity to its greater part did not invoke reason, Islam, they felt, was primarily a call towards it. Therefore, Islam, they stated emphatically, was compatible with science.
Be that as it may, and after the century of following the western sciences and education, there have been calls for return. Return to what: de-westernisation in science and education.
Does this bring us back to the square one? Before we take up this question we need to know that this call for de-westernisation of knowledge was not given to discredit whatever is western per se, but for the effects of western secular education on the Muslim mind.
Mohammad Naquib Al-Attas, nevertheless, is credited with calling for Islamisation of Knowledge. In his book Islam and Secularism, first published in 1978 from Malaysia, where he, in chapter 05, devoted to “the de-westernization of knowledge” proclaims: “…knowledge as conceived and disseminated through the world by western civilization; knowledge, whose nature has become problematic because it has lost its true purpose due to being unjustly conceived, and has thus brought about chaos in man’s life instead of, and rather than, peace and justice; knowledge which pretends to be real but which is productive of confusion and scepticism.”
Here, Al-Attas attacks the very foundations of western knowledge and its method by calling it as something which masquerades as knowledge. What some of the former reformers had been recommending as worthwhile was construed as being the very basis of chaos, loss of peace & justice.
Al-Attas, it is said, was the first one to use the expression “Islamization of Knowledge”. About education he says, “…by the same token, what is formulated and disseminated as knowledge (through education and otherwise) might not necessarily reflect true knowledge.” Therefore, SMN Al-Attas questions the validity of western knowledge (Secular, rational-empirical) as being true knowledge for, according to him, it is not reflective of truth and reality.
To settle this question about knowledge he gives us but a brief idea which, nonetheless, comes very close to the epistemology of idealism. Because the question of knowledge is too complicated, he finally exhorts thus: “…for the test of true knowledge is in man himself, in that if, through alternative interpretation of knowledge man knows himself and his ultimate destiny.”
By saying this SMN Al-Attas, unintentionally upholds that true knowledge could be subjective, as its only test lies within man, for each man could experience and testify it (self & ultimate destiny) in his own subjective way.
Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs etc do, in fact, claim to realize this in their own subjective ways. Critiquing further the western secular education, he seems to take certain things for granted, saying, “for all of the knowledge of prerequisites of the first knowledge (essentials of Islam) is good for man, whereas not all of the knowledge of second kind (pragmatic knowledge) is good for him, for the man who seeks the latter knowledge, which would bear considerable influence in determining his secular role and position as a citizen, might not necessarily be a good man”.
But how do we know only the knowledge of prerequisites (of Islam) is going to make him a good man? Here I quote Mumammad Abduh, the Egyptian jurist and theologian, not to serve as a justification to the contrary but only to broaden our view, yet being wary not to jump to any hasty conclusions: “I went to West and saw Islam, but no Muslims; I got back to the East and saw Muslims, but no Islam”.
SMN Al-Attas in the subsequent pages gives us an idea about the University (Kulliyyah), departments and Colleges (madrasah) in a remarkable manner:
“The various faculties and departments within them, like the various faculties and senses in the body, have in a modern university become uncoordinated, each preoccupied with its own endless pursuits (not as ‘kulliyah’ which in Islamic terminology is used for University, was meant for the ‘universal’ in man and society); each exercising its own free will, as it were, and not the coherent will of one being, for there is no ‘being’-all is ‘becoming’.”
Al-Attas seems to tell us that the education in the modern system of education is carried out in the manner of ‘haphazard becoming’, with no ‘being’ in sight.
Naturally, such education treats man mechanistically, not universally (holistically). Islamic education would attend to the kulliyah (whole man) to set him on the path of ‘becoming’ so as to lead him to ‘being’ (insaan-al-kulliyy).
Then comes the bold statement, which albeit is diametrically anti-science, and would be hard to digest for many, particularly the students from sciences:
“the modern university is the epitome of man in a condition of ‘zulm’ (persecution), and such a condition is maintained by the encouragement and elevation and legitimization of doubt (shakk) and conjecture (zann) as epistemological tools of scientific enquiry.”
This assertion of Al-Attas, we dare say, would even blunt the ‘method of science’ employed in all natural and social science for creation of knowledge.
He does not, however, explain what kind of doubt he is talking about. Is it about nurturing ‘doubting in sciences’ that he’s against or nurturing ‘doubting in religion’? But I am sure, nurturing ‘doubting in science’, a kind of scientific temper (which is definitely beneficial in the scientific enquiry), would not stay limited to science alone, but will definitely, if the person has enough of scientific spirit, lead him/her to ‘doubting in religion’.
Conversely, it would be difficult for us to teach doubting in one area (science) to its exclusion in the other (religion). If the spirit of science (doubting) has been well inculcated it cannot be exiled from any area, be it scientific or religious.
Finally, if at all we undertake Al-Attas’s manner of Islamisation of Knowledge (if it is all-inclusive and synonymous to humanisation of knowledge), then the overarching Islamic epistemology could induce the researchers bend facts of research towards this overarching ontological bias.
In this scheme we would have to put the empirical/rational (epistemological) at the service of the ultimate overarching ontological, and the facts (science) would require to find their basis in value (axiological).
Therefore, the researchers would be more religious/philosophical than scientific, and science would be less of the fact finding mission, and more of the mission of value enrichment and realization.
Education too would be a worthwhile ‘becoming’ to ‘being’. So far so good. Here, it is no wonder if we may produce people of science who may not produce for us tantalizing comforts & luxuries, medicines for each disease and inventions that get things done faster, but the men and women of wisdom, who would teach/make us how to live happily in absence of addictive comforts, to let our bodies heal themselves than to administer drugs that bring more harm than cure, to resist inventions that make our lives unnecessarily faster than required.
It would be a call to peace and tranquillity with no demand for ideological supremacy, it would be a call to the kingdom of God.
Fazl illahi is a teacher at IASE, Srinagar
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.