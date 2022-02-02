De-westernisation of Knowledge

To settle this question about knowledge he gives us but a brief idea which, nonetheless, comes very close to the epistemology of idealism. Because the question of knowledge is too complicated, he finally exhorts thus: “…for the test of true knowledge is in man himself, in that if, through alternative interpretation of knowledge man knows himself and his ultimate destiny.”

By saying this SMN Al-Attas, unintentionally upholds that true knowledge could be subjective, as its only test lies within man, for each man could experience and testify it (self & ultimate destiny) in his own subjective way.

Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs etc do, in fact, claim to realize this in their own subjective ways. Critiquing further the western secular education, he seems to take certain things for granted, saying, “for all of the knowledge of prerequisites of the first knowledge (essentials of Islam) is good for man, whereas not all of the knowledge of second kind (pragmatic knowledge) is good for him, for the man who seeks the latter knowledge, which would bear considerable influence in determining his secular role and position as a citizen, might not necessarily be a good man”.

But how do we know only the knowledge of prerequisites (of Islam) is going to make him a good man? Here I quote Mumammad Abduh, the Egyptian jurist and theologian, not to serve as a justification to the contrary but only to broaden our view, yet being wary not to jump to any hasty conclusions: “I went to West and saw Islam, but no Muslims; I got back to the East and saw Muslims, but no Islam”.