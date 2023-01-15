Debating Distance Mode Degrees

On December 16, 2022, the School Education Department (SED) ordered withdrawal of the placement of around 72 school teachers and masters as in-lecturers over 'invalid' postgraduate degrees.

The government said that these candidates had obtained PG degrees in the discipline of Environmental Science through Distance Mode.

The candidates in question were reverted to their substantive posts and directed to be posted at the same place of posting against the available substantive post of Teacher and Master.

At first the move was seen as a kind of filter to bring accountability and transparency in the department on the basis of the validity of degrees obtained by the teachers.

The government while withdrawing the postings stated that the Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir were directed to allow these candidates to join only after verifying the mode of acquiring degree (i.e. 10+2+2 with bridge course or 10+2+3) as well as genuineness of PG Certificates and the institutions from which the candidate acquired such degrees are valid.

Besides authenticity of the degrees, the withdrawal order was justified with other justifications wherein the department stated that the candidates had no equivalence and candidates did not fulfill the conditions as laid down in Government Order No. 940-Edu of 2017 dated November 17 of 2017.