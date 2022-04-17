Declining student enrollment in schools: Who is responsible?

The School Education Department (SED) has initiated the process to identify the persons and declare them responsible for "bringing disrepute to the department" on account of "devastating decline" in student enrollment in government schools resulting in merger of all such institutions.

The move comes after the J&K government recently ordered for the merger of more than 700 government schools for having zero or meager enrollment of students. Before this, around 2400 government schools were clubbed during the process of rationalisation of schools, which were clubbed for having zero or meager enrollment of students.

It has been learnt that the process was initiated after the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint against the department for leaving the school buildings "unattended and in shambles."