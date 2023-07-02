DECODING CLASS 10TH RESULTS IN J&K SCHOOLS | Think beyond pass percentage

The recently announced results of the Class 10th Board Exam in Jammu and Kashmir have brought attention to an important aspect of analyzing school performance. While the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 79.89 percent, it is crucial to delve deeper into the data and consider the number of students who appeared for the exam from different schools, rather than relying solely on pass percentages.
This approach allows for a fair assessment of schools and acknowledges the efforts of hardworking teachers who have maintained a good enrollment. According to official figures released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), a total of 148,701 students, comprising 77,422 boys and 71,279 girls, enrolled for the Class 10th annual examination across Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 118,791 students qualified the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 79.89 percent, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 78.23 percent and girls achieving 81.68 percent. The data also revealed that 19 schools, including 15 Government High Schools and four private educational institutions in Kashmir, performed poorly in the Class 10th exams, with a zero percent pass rate.
Furthermore, 52 Government High Schools and 28 private schools in Kashmir produced results below 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. It is essential to examine the case of schools that achieved impressive pass percentages. To gain a clearer understanding, let us focus on a few schools in the Srinagar district that strategically capitalized on a low number of students appearing for the exam.
JKBOSE figures demonstrate that approximately 1,873 students from government schools in Srinagar appeared for the exams, with 1,511 qualifying, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 80.67. Similarly, 7,706 students from private schools in the district took the exam, of which 7,233 passed, yielding an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.86 percent. To illustrate this further, let's take the example of Boys High School Harwan and Boys High School Kalashpora, both of which achieved a 100 percent pass rate. However, it is important to note that only one candidate from each school appeared for the Class 10th JKBOSE exam. Similarly, Boys High Nowhatta and Boys High School Harwan also achieved a 100 percent pass rate, but only two students from each school took the exams, all of whom passed. Boys High School KG Muhalla attained a 50 percent pass rate, with one out of the two students who appeared passing the exam.
These schools must be recognized for their performance but considering the number of students appearing for the exams raises concerns about the functioning of these institutions. It begs the question of whether these schools discouraged students from taking the exams as regular students or if they failed to maintain a healthy enrollment. The latter scenario is particularly worrying for the education department. On the other hand, several schools in the district may have achieved pass percentages below 50 percent in the Class 10th exams, but they had a significantly larger number of students appearing for the exams. For instance, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Zainakote in Srinagar had 58 students appearing for the exam, of which 35 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 60.34 percent. Similarly, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Khanyar had 48 students appearing for the exam, with 34 students passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 70.83 percent. Additionally, Boys High School Amdakadal and Chattarhama had four students each appearing for the Class 10th exam, with three students from each school passing, leading to a 75 percent pass rate for both the schools.
Over the years, the School Education Department (SED) issues circulars and orders to punish the teachers who produce poor results in the class 10th or 12th Board examination. The only punishment given to the poor performing teachers is stopping their increment. The punishment is announced on the basis of percentage only, not the number of students who appeared in the exam. Even nobody knows if these circulars are really implemented in ground or not.
As per the practice in vogue, a school teacher gets appreciated for producing 50 percent results because one of the two students who appeared in the exam, qualifies it. But on the other hand, the school teacher where more than 100 students appear in an exam and 40 students qualify it, get punished for having below 50 percent result. Such practice adopted by the department needs to be done away with as evaluating the schools on mere pass percentage does not do justice with all.
And before announcing any punishment for the poor performing schools, the government should also consider if the school had adequate teachers posted as per the requirement of the students because we cannot put the blame on the head of the institution alone if his school produces dismal results. It has been observed in many cases that the schools which produce dismal results in class 10th or 12th exams are either teacher deficient or remain headless for the whole academic session. The department should also do an analysis of why some government schools fail to attract the students for the admissions. Even if some schools have encouraging enrollment at primary level but the number goes down at the middle and secondary level. Earlier in 2022, the J&K government had started an exercise to examine the reasons for the drop in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board Examination and take suitable measures to revert the declining trend.
The exercise was done after the government observed that the number of students appearing in class 10th and 12th examinations had witnessed a dwindling trend, throwing a major challenge to the government. The J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on January 27 of 2022 chaired a meeting of the committee of secretaries to discuss the serious issue and other challenges being faced by the School Education Department (SED). In wake of that, the government had sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the SED and came up with observations regarding the drop in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board annual examination. But till date nothing has been made public by the government.
Now coming to the point, when decoding the Class 10th results, it is crucial to shift the focus from pass percentages to the number of students who appeared for the exams. This approach ensures a fair assessment of schools and recognizes the efforts of teachers who have managed to maintain healthy student enrollments. It also helps avoid misinterpretation of results, especially in cases where schools with minimal student participation manage to achieve high pass percentages. The Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department (SED) should consider this factor while evaluating school performance and take necessary steps to encourage schools to maintain good enrollment and ensure that all eligible students are provided with the opportunity to appear for the exams. By adopting this approach, the education system can better address the challenges faced by schools with low student participation and maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process.
