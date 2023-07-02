DECODING CLASS 10TH RESULTS IN J&K SCHOOLS | Think beyond pass percentage

The recently announced results of the Class 10th Board Exam in Jammu and Kashmir have brought attention to an important aspect of analyzing school performance. While the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 79.89 percent, it is crucial to delve deeper into the data and consider the number of students who appeared for the exam from different schools, rather than relying solely on pass percentages.

This approach allows for a fair assessment of schools and acknowledges the efforts of hardworking teachers who have maintained a good enrollment. According to official figures released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), a total of 148,701 students, comprising 77,422 boys and 71,279 girls, enrolled for the Class 10th annual examination across Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 118,791 students qualified the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 79.89 percent, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 78.23 percent and girls achieving 81.68 percent. The data also revealed that 19 schools, including 15 Government High Schools and four private educational institutions in Kashmir, performed poorly in the Class 10th exams, with a zero percent pass rate.

Furthermore, 52 Government High Schools and 28 private schools in Kashmir produced results below 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. It is essential to examine the case of schools that achieved impressive pass percentages. To gain a clearer understanding, let us focus on a few schools in the Srinagar district that strategically capitalized on a low number of students appearing for the exam.

JKBOSE figures demonstrate that approximately 1,873 students from government schools in Srinagar appeared for the exams, with 1,511 qualifying, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 80.67. Similarly, 7,706 students from private schools in the district took the exam, of which 7,233 passed, yielding an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.86 percent. To illustrate this further, let's take the example of Boys High School Harwan and Boys High School Kalashpora, both of which achieved a 100 percent pass rate. However, it is important to note that only one candidate from each school appeared for the Class 10th JKBOSE exam. Similarly, Boys High Nowhatta and Boys High School Harwan also achieved a 100 percent pass rate, but only two students from each school took the exams, all of whom passed. Boys High School KG Muhalla attained a 50 percent pass rate, with one out of the two students who appeared passing the exam.