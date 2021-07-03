Decoding economic stimulus 4.0

How is this package going to boost the tourism sector?

With easing of restrictions following a decline in fresh Covid cases, the tourism sector facing the biggest crisis of all time has an opportunity to plan a recovery process. The stimulus 4.0 package has allocated Rs. 60,000 crores as financial support to the most stressed tourism industry. Registered tourist guides and travel agencies recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, and tourist guides by the States Governments are going to get benefitted as they would be getting working capital funding/ personal loans to restart their business. The package guarantees working capital or personal loans of up to Rs.10 lakh for travel and tourism players and up to Rs.1 lakh for travel guides. The beneficiaries won’t be charged any processing fees and there is waiver for foreclosure/prepayment, or any additional collateral. Another major boost for the tourism sector is the issuance of free 5 lakh tourist visas for a month. The total financial implication for the free visa scheme sums around Rs. 100 crore and regular visa fees will be resumed after the expiry date. The free visa scheme signals re-opening of the tourism sector for world communities.

Notably, experts link the bouncing back of the tourism sector to the rise in vaccination in the country. With improved vaccination rates, the experts expect opening up in the second half of this fiscal (FY2022), but that would also be contingent on policies of foreign countries. "Domestic travel though should start to bounce back, as state-level lockdowns ease," said an expert with a Crisil rating agency and added that the tourism industry could claw back to at least 35-40% of its pre-pandemic level revenue during the fiscal.