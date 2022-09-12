Decolonising the Indian mind

At one end are a range of legacy issues that made the Doordarshan-era teleserial Rajani popular in pre-liberalised India because the protagonist put up a fight for simple, everyday issuances – a cooking gas cylinder, a phone connection, a petty loan.

In a liberalised India, some of these services are in abundance after the State contracted them out to the private sector. But we also suffer a creeping corporate control and growing corporate power so that workers inside and customers outside take what they get.

Every customer is not created equal. Quality of service gets linked to spending power and the revenue the customer generates. We have not been able to protect the rights of most workers and consumers. It makes privatisation sometimes look like a takeover by a new set of moneyed sahibs. This cannot be freedom, particularly for those who remain at the bottom of the pyramid.

The topmost echelons of our bureaucracy remain protected, are fed with housing, cars with beacons, peons and helpers at home and office, and the job continues to be coveted with promotions etched in time, not performance.

This legacy of the British Raj, in which “orderlies” are paid by the State to polish an officer’s shoes and iron clothes, cannot be a sign of decolonisation. We have not fixed these age-old issues that feed into a colonial way of working, right at the very top of the government bureaucracy.

It is not surprising that the rest of the bureaucracy continues in the same tradition, exercising power, control, privilege for anything but service of the people. This, too, is not a sign of decolonisation. Some things have changed but this is more a case of too little, too late.

In fact, whichever way we look, the ordinary citizen has less and less protections from the might of the State and lately of corporates who rule lives, provide critical services but are not easy to hold to account, particularly when those down the line do the asking.

But the biggest of all is the way India has bought into the idea of what a developed nation might look like. Currently, it is all about the aggregate numbers at the top. We can gloat over how our GDP is now greater than Britain’s while refusing to acknowledge that it means nothing for how ordinary people live, of how in per capita terms, India is almost one twentieth of the nominal per capita GDP of UK.