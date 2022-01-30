Delayed exams, delayed results, delayed degrees

The OMR based 6th semester examination of students culminated on December 13. The students were expecting their results in a week’s time considering the less involvement of human resource for evaluation of the answer scripts.

However, more than a month has passed and the University’s examination department is yet to declare the result of the students and award them their degrees. The result was delayed due to official wrangles as admitted by the concerned officials but now the officials at the Examination Wing are attributing the delay in declaration of results to the rise in COVID-19 cases, which is not justified at all.

There are several other examples to prove how absence of technological interventions in KU’s examination department has proved dearly for the students.