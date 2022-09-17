To us, she looked blank and numb to all mundane emotions, till one day we saw her on her deathbed after a brief shiver and the last gasp.

Wherein she lay calm with an enigmatic parting smile on her dead, cold pale face.As if validating the mystics in the language of forgetfulness she had acquired lately when Alive.

She lay calm as if resurrected from fear till eternity.

Even the bright daffodil that emerged from a crack of her tombstone, concurred with such mystic glossary.