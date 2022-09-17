BY DR NASIR SHAMS
With blank expressions on that wrinkled face, my grandma stared at us like a deadpan the whole day. Dementia was taking its toll it seemed with each passing moment.
All her kin whorling around her, caressing her cheeks, stretching her wrinkles often but she could hardly respond back recollecting our names on time.
To us, she looked blank and numb to all mundane emotions, till one day we saw her on her deathbed after a brief shiver and the last gasp.
Wherein she lay calm with an enigmatic parting smile on her dead, cold pale face.As if validating the mystics in the language of forgetfulness she had acquired lately when Alive.
She lay calm as if resurrected from fear till eternity.
Even the bright daffodil that emerged from a crack of her tombstone, concurred with such mystic glossary.
Dr. Nasir is a Sr Consultant in the Department of Medicine and Faculty NBEMS, JLNM Hospital.