Dementia in J&K

Introduction

With the growth in population and advancement in medical science, new diseases have emerged alongside humankind's progress. These ailments encompass single-gene disorders, comorbidities, or multimorbidities. Dementia is one such affliction, representing a group of diseases involving the loss of language, memory, cognitive abilities, problem-solving, and other thinking functions. These impairments are severe enough to significantly disrupt daily life.

Prevalence in Jammu & Kashmir

A pan-India study conducted in February 2023 on dementia reveals that its prevalence is higher in Jammu & Kashmir compared to other regions in the country. According to the study titled "Deep Phenotyping and Genomic Data from a Naturally Representative Study on Dementia in India," the prevalence of dementia among the elderly population in J & K is the highest at 11 percent, in contrast to the national average of 7.4 percent. Delhi reports the lowest rate at 4.5 percent, followed by Odisha at 9.9 percent and West Bengal at 9.2 percent.

Dementia and Age

Dementia risk escalates with age, particularly after 65 years. While some dispute its connection to aging, cases have been observed in younger individuals in their 30s, 40s, or 50s.

Expert Insights

According to Dr. Zubair Saleem, a Senior Geriatric Consultant and Gerontologist, who has treated over 30,000 senior citizen patients in the last five years, approximately 10 to 11 percent displayed symptoms of mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia. Dr. Saleem adds that in Kashmir, a significant number of senior citizens are affected by dementia, and many individuals have family members or close friends grappling with the disease.

Stages of Dementia

Dementia progresses through seven stages, including normal behavior, forgetfulness, mild dementia, moderate dementia, moderate-severe dementia, severe dementia, and very severe dementia. Alzheimer's disease stands as the primary cause of dementia, followed by factors such as alcohol consumption, high blood pressure, smoking, excess weight, and an unhealthy diet.

Treatment and Outlook

Early diagnosis, accompanied by appropriate and comprehensive treatment, can curb the rising trend and slow down the progression of dementia, enabling patients to maintain cognitive abilities for extended periods and lead near-normal lives. Treatment strategies may encompass therapy, cognitive training, and medication. Typically, individuals live for approximately eight years after initial symptom manifestation. Dementia results from the degeneration and premature death of brain cells and their connections, impacting regions responsible for memory, language, and thought processes.