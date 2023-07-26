Developing scientific attitude

DR. MUSHTAQ RATHER

On March 4, 1958, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Lal Nehru, for the first time in the history of independent India, the Parliament passed a resolution on science policy.

The resolution stated: “Science has provided new tools of thought and has extended man’s mental horizon. It has thus influenced even the basic values of life, and given to civilization a new vitality and a new dynamism.”

India in general and our UT in particular is way behind in the quality and spread of science research. The biggest lacuna has been the way science is taught as a subject in our schools and colleges.

Unfortunately science is merely taught as a normal subjects just like languages where in transmission of black and white information is central in teaching –learning transaction.

This has severely dented the efforts of inculcating scientific temperament and attitude among the school and college going students which in the long run has negatively impacted our country in becoming an innovation hub.

The maximum emphasis is still being given to the theoretical part of the curriculum and students hardly get an opportunity to nurture their curiosity driven scientific attitude.

Unfortunately we are still adapting the lecture –cum demonstration method to teach diverse science content and are reluctant to switch to science specific pedagogy. In fact there 52 pedagogies in science which can be meticulously evaluated, selected and then applied as per nature and demand of the science topic.

But unfortunately this has not been the trend and science teacher is after the completion of the content and finishing of the textual exercise given at the end of the chapter rather than providing ample opportunities to the end user to get grossly involved in hand-on-experience activities.

The health of a nation depends, among other factors, on the health of the state of its science and technology. In an increasingly competitive global economy, knowledge driven growth powered by innovation is a critical imperative.

Just like a ship that overlooks to chart new waters will become stranded, so will a nation that fails to invest in research and development find itself stuck in the doldrums of economic stagnation.

One of the prominent factor that has marred innovation in science and technology is the least proportion of GDP being spent on research and innovation.

Statistics from the Ministry of Science and Technology indicate that India’s expenditure on Research and Development was hovering around 0.6% of the Gross Domestic product (GDP), well below the 1-2% that was characteristic of countries with a stronger science and technology infrastructure and global average of 1.8%. Even among other BRICS countries, only South Africa lags behind in terms of R&D expenditure.

The Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council’s startling findings is that out of 40000 Higher Education Institutions, less than 1 percent actively participate in high quality research. This indicates that 99 percent of Higher Education Institutions are not contributing to the country’s high quality knowledge creation.

On paper, our country should be in a good position as the pipeline of researchers seems to be undiminished; we are ranked third in the world in terms of number of science and technology PhDs awarded and have improved our ranking in the Global Innovation Index , from 66 to 60 and yet mere 56771 patents were filed in India in 2021 , which is just 4 percent of the number filed in China and 9.5 percent of the number filed in U.S. It is quite evident from this statistical data that our country is lagging way behind in the field of innovation.

This disparity in patent filing is substantial when compared to China and U.S. In fact only 28% registered for applications are eventually filed. Meanwhile , patent pendency times in India are among the highest in the major economies , with a patent taking about 6-7 years between a request for examination and a final office action. In comparison, South Korea and China have pendency timings of 16 and 22 months, respectively.

Initiatives undertaken to popularize innovation in science and technology