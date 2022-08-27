DHSK for senior citizens

On daily basis hundreds of senior citizens are being treated at Geriatric, Pain & Palliative Care Centers at various DHSK hospitals. Moving beyond the conventional form of treatment, besides providing Home Based Care (HBC), DHSK has initiated various awareness and educational programmes for senior citizens.
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is one of the major challenges not only for the medical fraternity, but for the society as well. We have an increasing number of senior citizens presenting with the symptoms of dementia and cognitive impairments.
Alzheimer’s disease is what is described as a progressive disorder of the brain that gradually destroys a person’s memory, ability to learn reason, make judgments, communicate and carry out daily activities. As the disease progresses, sufferers may also experience changes in their personality and display such behavioural changes ranging from anxiety, agitation or suspicion right up to or including delusions and hallucinations.
World Alzheimer’s Month is an annual international event, held in September which aims at raising awareness and challenge stigma around Alzheimer’s and dementia. 21st of September 2022 will be observed as World Alzheimer’s Day.
DHSK takes World Alzheimer’s month as an opportunity for imparting education and awareness to the patients, caregivers and health care professionals about dementia.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK .