DHSK for senior citizens

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is one of the major challenges not only for the medical fraternity, but for the society as well. We have an increasing number of senior citizens presenting with the symptoms of dementia and cognitive impairments.

Alzheimer’s disease is what is described as a progressive disorder of the brain that gradually destroys a person’s memory, ability to learn reason, make judgments, communicate and carry out daily activities. As the disease progresses, sufferers may also experience changes in their personality and display such behavioural changes ranging from anxiety, agitation or suspicion right up to or including delusions and hallucinations.