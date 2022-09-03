DHSK for Senior Citizens

Against this backdrop, under the patronage of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, Department of Internal Medicine, JLNM Hospital is conducting ALZHEIMER’S & DEMENTIA CLINIC during September 2022. According to the statement issued by Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital Dr. Abdul Rouf, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Clinic will be conducted every Tuesday during the month of September-2022, in room number 208 (OPD Block) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The experts for this specialised clinic, Dr. Shahzada (HOD Medicine), Dr. Nasir Shamas (Faculty NBEMS), Dr. Shoaib (Neuropsychiatrist), Dr. Ajaz (Neurologist), Dr. Nuzhat (Physician Specialist), Dr. Junaid (Physician Specialist) and Dr. Zubair (I/C Geriatric Department). Additionally, Dr. Muzaffar (Dy. M.S) and Dr. Bilquees (Coordinator NBEMS) will spearhead organising symposiums and seminars on sensitisation and awareness about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The patients will be assessed holistically in all the ways in which a memory disorder affects their behavioural, social and medical well-being. Comprehensive assessment results help us create effective treatment plans that support both patients and caregivers with the evolving needs of living with dementia.

For patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease who are bedridden and are not able to come to the hospital, their caretakers can call on 9541334476 every Tuesday between 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (for September 2022) and seek assistance and counselling regarding their patients. Academic Secretary, Dr. Akhtar Ganai, would be in charge of all academic and awareness programs and dissemination of information regarding dementia and Alzheimer’s disease during World Alzheimer’s Month.