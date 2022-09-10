DHSK for Senior Citizens

Established in June 2018, acknowledging its role in the advancement of Geriatrics in Kashmir, the Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital has been nominated for NATIONAL AWARD FOR SENIOR CITIZENS-VAYOSHRESHTHA SAMMAN 2022.
Geriatric Department JLNM Hospital and the extension Geriatric OPD at Ahata Waqar, a Government daycare centre for senior citizens, have provided exceptional services to senior citizens and have given tremendous and valuable awareness and education on health, legal and social issues related to senior citizens. The department has done excellent in providing the best possible health care to covid positive senior citizens as well.
Besides providing free medicines at exclusive Geriatric Pharmacy, the department is treating senior citizens under the Exclusive Geriatric Treatment Protocol that provides Holistic Health to them. The department also provides counselling, rehabilitation and home-based care for bedridden marginalised elderly.
The department has the distinction of promoting and encouraging PM Jan Ashudhi medicines and this initiative is currently benefitting thousands of underprivileged senior citizens.
The department has conducted several workshops and training for health care providers and caregivers of senior citizens. The department recently collaborated with the National Institute of Social Defence, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI and organised several workshops for caregivers, health care professionals, senior citizens and college students promoting intergenerational bonding.
The tele-consultation facility extended by the department for senior citizens during covid lockdown helped thousands of senior citizens with their health issues.
The initiative of disseminating awareness about Central Government Schemes for senior citizens and other old age issues through the weekly newspaper page titled “Age is Just a Number” is innovative and exceptional.
The department has also been active in addressing old-age issues on All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar and Doordarshan.
