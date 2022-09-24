DHSK for Senior Citizens

Under the patronage of Dr Mushtaq A Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir, as part of World Alzheimer’s Month, JLNM Hospital observed September 21 as World Alzheimer’s Day.
This initiative by Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital takes place to raise awareness about the disease. The theme for 2022, ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’ focuses on the diagnosis, warning signs of dementia and the continued effect of COVID-19 in dementia patients. This year there is a special focus on post-diagnosis support.
In Alzheimer’s and Dementia Clinic, out of 87 patients who came for the treatment, 25 were diagnosed with Minimal Cognitive Impairment (MCI) while one patient who had recently retired from government services was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
Caregivers of 38 patients were counselled on the phone who could not get their patients to the hospital.
Besides consultation, free medicines, free investigations and counselling sessions were given to patients and caregivers.
