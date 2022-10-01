DHSK for Senior Citizens

DHSK observed 1st October as International Day of Older Persons. The main function was held at PHC Chanapora and Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather was the chief guest on the occasion. Scores of Senior Citizens were given free consultation, free medicines, free investigations, physiotherapy, counselling and awareness about issues related to the elderly.
While addressing senior citizens, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather reiterated the commitment of DHSK to providing exclusive holistic health to senior citizens. He further said, “The theme of this year is ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’ and I hold this concept dear to my heart. The world is actually changing and we are witnessing a growing number of nuclear families, elder abuse cases and abandoning of parents.
This really needs the resilience of parents to overcome this mental trauma. What is more important is awareness of the importance of parents. We give them pills but their children are their solace”. Emphasising his point, Dr Mushtaq again put the question to the youngsters, “Have you seen your God? Have you seen your parents?”
Senior Citizens present on the occasion also spoke about their issues and Director Health Services Kashmir assured them of all possible assistance.