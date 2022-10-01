DHSK for Senior Citizens

DHSK observed 1st October as International Day of Older Persons. The main function was held at PHC Chanapora and Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather was the chief guest on the occasion. Scores of Senior Citizens were given free consultation, free medicines, free investigations, physiotherapy, counselling and awareness about issues related to the elderly.

While addressing senior citizens, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather reiterated the commitment of DHSK to providing exclusive holistic health to senior citizens. He further said, “The theme of this year is ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’ and I hold this concept dear to my heart. The world is actually changing and we are witnessing a growing number of nuclear families, elder abuse cases and abandoning of parents.