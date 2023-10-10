Diabetes & Cancer: A symposium on the twin diseases in Srinagar

I am delighted to share with you that diabetes symposium was held at hotel Shah Abas on 5th of September’ 23. The event was organized by Gilan foundation, an organization for diabetic awareness programmes. Among many invites were leading endocrinologists, Surgeons, pediatricians, talented young scientists, health care professionals, senior citizens, and diabetic patients.
Diabetes and cancer are two of the major health issues of the 21st century. Driven by interactions between genetics and the environment, these are diseases of metabolic disruption that greatly trouble our lives.
India now is the diabetes capital of the world, with more than 101 million diabetes, and 136 million people in pre-diabetic status, who at any given time can cross over the border line to join the diabetic club, if they ignore preventive measures.
China leads the list with over 116 million diabetics. Around 31 percent of the population in Pakistan is diabetic. In comparison, Vietnam has the lowest prevalence of diabetic people across the Asia- pacific region. Approximately 13.5 percent of the Japanese population is with type 2 diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance. Germany has the highest prevalence of diabetes in Europe. Among their adult population Ireland is the country with the lowest prevalence of diabetes in Europe at 4.4 percent. 37.3 million people, or 11.3% of the U.S. population have diabetes. Approximately 8.6 million people have diabetes who remain undiagnosed, as a consequence untreated. Currently 24 million adults are living with diabetes in Africa, with Mauritius and Egypt having the highest number of diabetics. Countries like Benin and the Gambia are with the lowest prevalence of diabetes in the world.
Observation in a nutshell:
According to researchers more than half a billion people currently live with diabetes worldwide and the numbers keep surging.
In Kashmir valley diabetes is also on rise, and sedentary life style has pushed unfortunately more Kashmir children towards obesity, so obviously potential candidates for blood pressure, and high cholesterol which are risk factors for heart disease, and above all for type-2 diabetes.
Main causes: Many reasons for diabetes are given that include:
Extra weight, obesity and physical inactivity. Genes and family history are also linked with the disease, besides gestational diabetes that may develop during pregnancy along with genetic and life style factors. Gaining too much weight during pregnancy along with genetic and life style factors. Genetic mutation at times weaken the pancreas, hence produces less insulin.
What is Insulin: A hormone that lowers the level of glucose in the blood. Whenever glucose levels in the body goes up for different reasons. Panaceas releases the hormone to regulate the sugar level in the body. So this is vital hormone and is important to our existence, without which we can’t survive.
Untreated Diabetes: Can lead to heart diseases, kidney, and nerve problems, vision, hearing, and even mental health and can also lead to cancer, the dreaded disease that may develop in diabetic patients, mostly with liver or pancreatic cancers. Overtime high blood glucose can damage the body’s organs and can lead to premature death if left untreated.
Endocrinologists in the symposium advised that these simple steps can greatly benefits the diabetic and even those with pre diabetic keeping weight under control, exercising that include brisk walk, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and quit smoking besides reducing stress, maintaining a moderate weight followed by medical advice.
Prof. Mufti Altaf Hussain, the well-known pediatrician, emphasized that children should avoid junk-food as it is harmful for gut health and can even lead to childhood obesity, and increase risk of chronic illness. He added parents should avoid gifting their wards with mobiles as too much time spent with gadget can put them at risk for obesity and other illness which can latter develop into harmful diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure. Prof. Mohammed Saleem Najar (Former H.O.D. Nephrology SKIMS) during the question answer session said, diabetes is the most common cause of kidney disease. He further said heart disease and obesity can contribute to the damage that causes kidney’s to fail. He emphasized that even normal human’s should consume less salt, a high salt diet alter the sodium balance, causing the kidney’s to have reduced function and remove less water resulting in high blood pressure. This puts strain on the kidneys and can lead to kidney disease. Traditional ‘Noon Chai’ which is favorite Kashmir beverage that everyone enjoy in our breakfast along with local bread “Tchut” are both harmful for diabetics and kidney patients. He added that both these food items have high amount of sodium and ‘Noon Chai’ that keeps rolling boil in Samawar for hours together makes it worst breakfast, that all of us should avoid. Prof. Omar Javed Shah, former director SKIMS said, a high level of sugar in one’s blood can cause problems in many parts of human body. Over-consumption of sugar, particularly added sugars in processed beverage and food, can contribute to obesity which is an important risk factor for cancer. He added that esophageal and stomach cancers are rise in Kashmir, citing many reasons including too laden spicy food and consumption of too much red meat etc.
Twice breast cancer survivor Mrs Neerja Mallik, who was Chief Guest in the event said, ‘You’ are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as can ever imagined.’
She further said ‘Its possible not just to survive, but to thrive and to live a healthy, wonderful life again’ life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. Cancer is like a teeter – to totter. Sometimes you got to go down to go back.
She’s a conqueror of cancer. Life threw at her obstacles after obstacle, multiple miscarriages, a still born child, ovarian cysts that required removing both ovaries and her uterus, two cancer diagnoses, and the death of many loved ones from cancer. But she did not merely survive, she turned these obstacles around to create a life rich with meaning both for herself and the countless lives she has touched the last 19 years via her cancer support group in Chennai.
She received a standing ovation at the end of her speech.
Both Prof. Omar Javed Shah and Neerja Malick were honored by the Jury of G.F. who thought their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of life of patients but also encouraged the patients to face the medical problems congruously.
The event concluded with a wide round of applause and guest of honor Prof. Zaman Azurdah thanked on behalf of the Gilan Foundation all the participants who made event a memorable one.