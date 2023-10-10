Diabetes & Cancer: A symposium on the twin diseases in Srinagar

Prof. Mufti Altaf Hussain, the well-known pediatrician, emphasized that children should avoid junk-food as it is harmful for gut health and can even lead to childhood obesity, and increase risk of chronic illness. He added parents should avoid gifting their wards with mobiles as too much time spent with gadget can put them at risk for obesity and other illness which can latter develop into harmful diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure. Prof. Mohammed Saleem Najar (Former H.O.D. Nephrology SKIMS) during the question answer session said, diabetes is the most common cause of kidney disease. He further said heart disease and obesity can contribute to the damage that causes kidney’s to fail. He emphasized that even normal human’s should consume less salt, a high salt diet alter the sodium balance, causing the kidney’s to have reduced function and remove less water resulting in high blood pressure. This puts strain on the kidneys and can lead to kidney disease. Traditional ‘Noon Chai’ which is favorite Kashmir beverage that everyone enjoy in our breakfast along with local bread “Tchut” are both harmful for diabetics and kidney patients. He added that both these food items have high amount of sodium and ‘Noon Chai’ that keeps rolling boil in Samawar for hours together makes it worst breakfast, that all of us should avoid. Prof. Omar Javed Shah, former director SKIMS said, a high level of sugar in one’s blood can cause problems in many parts of human body. Over-consumption of sugar, particularly added sugars in processed beverage and food, can contribute to obesity which is an important risk factor for cancer. He added that esophageal and stomach cancers are rise in Kashmir, citing many reasons including too laden spicy food and consumption of too much red meat etc.

Twice breast cancer survivor Mrs Neerja Mallik, who was Chief Guest in the event said, ‘You’ are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as can ever imagined.’

She further said ‘Its possible not just to survive, but to thrive and to live a healthy, wonderful life again’ life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. Cancer is like a teeter – to totter. Sometimes you got to go down to go back.

She’s a conqueror of cancer. Life threw at her obstacles after obstacle, multiple miscarriages, a still born child, ovarian cysts that required removing both ovaries and her uterus, two cancer diagnoses, and the death of many loved ones from cancer. But she did not merely survive, she turned these obstacles around to create a life rich with meaning both for herself and the countless lives she has touched the last 19 years via her cancer support group in Chennai.