Diabetes, diet and lifestyle adjustments

Doctors said that cases in this age group have shown a steep rise in Kashmir and it is shocking.

The growing cases of Type 2 diabetes in adolescents and children is a “cause of great concern.”

Type 2 diabetes is now common among adolescents below the age group of 25. This year, the occurrence of Type 2 diabetes among youngsters below 25 years have increased by 15 percent which is alarming and needs to be taken care of. It is 20 percent now.

In the past few years, the department used to receive cases of Type 1 diabetes. But the situation is worse now, Type 2 diabetes is quite prevalent.

According to the doctors reasons behind diabetes and other diseases is only bad lifestyle. People especially youngsters, adolescents and children should bring changes in their lifestyle. Lifestyle diseases are connected with the way people live, eat, sleep and handle stress in life.

Most of the patients do not exercise and eat a healthy balanced diet. Youngsters mostly spend time indoors which leads them into trouble.

Doctors said that it is important to limit intake of junk food, limit daily carb intake, add protein, food rich in fibre in your diet, take plenty of fluids, eat fruits and vegetables and do not forget to burn calories.