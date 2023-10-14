DIABETES IN SENIORS | Understanding Prevalence and Effective Management

We have received numerous requests through calls and emails to provide information on diabetes, particularly emphasising the importance of factors beyond medication. Diabetes is a pressing global issue. While it affects people of all ages, seniors are particularly susceptible to the disease due to the natural ageing process and other age-related factors. In this article, we will understand the prevalence of diabetes in seniors, what diabetes is, and the four essential modalities for managing diabetes in older adults: diet, exercise, medication, and adherence to treatment.
Prevalence of Diabetes in Seniors
Diabetes is a worldwide epidemic, and its impact on the senior population is significant. The prevalence of diabetes in seniors has been steadily rising in recent years, mainly due to the ageing of the population, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary choices. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 13.6 crore people aged 65 and older were living with diabetes in 2019, and this number is projected to increase to nearly 19.5 crore by 2045.
The ageing process itself contributes to a higher risk of diabetes, as the body becomes less efficient at processing glucose. Additionally, age-related factors, such as increased body fat and muscle loss, can exacerbate the risk. These statistics highlight the importance of understanding and effectively managing diabetes in seniors.
Understanding Diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects the way the body processes glucose, a crucial source of energy. There are two primary types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2.
Type 1 Diabetes: This type is often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, but it can occur at any age. In Type 1 diabetes, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, individuals with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin to regulate their blood sugar levels.
Type 2 Diabetes: Type 2 diabetes is the most common form and is often associated with lifestyle and age-related factors. In this type, the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough of it. Seniors are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes due to the ageing process and cumulative lifestyle choices.
Modalities for Treating Diabetes in Seniors
Managing diabetes in seniors involves a multifaceted approach that includes lifestyle modifications, medication, and strict adherence to the treatment plan. Here are the four equally essential modalities for treating diabetes in seniors:
1. Diet
A well-balanced diet is the cornerstone of diabetes management, particularly for seniors. Dietary choices significantly impact blood sugar levels, so it’s crucial to create a meal plan tailored to individual needs. This plan should include:
Balanced Macronutrients: Seniors with diabetes should focus on a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing refined sugars and processed foods is key.
Fiber-Rich Foods: High-fibre foods like whole grains, vegetables, and legumes help regulate blood sugar and promote digestive health.
Portion Control: Seniors should pay close attention to portion sizes to prevent overeating, which can lead to blood sugar spikes.
Regular Meal Timing: Consistency in meal timing helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. It’s essential to avoid skipping meals.
Monitoring Carbohydrates: Monitoring and managing carbohydrate intake is crucial for diabetes management. Seniors may need to work with a registered dietitian to determine the right carbohydrate levels for their needs.
Avoiding Alcohol and Smoking: Alcohol can affect blood sugar levels, so seniors with diabetes should avoid both alcohol and smoking.
Hydration: Staying well-hydrated is essential, as dehydration can impact blood sugar levels. Seniors should aim to drink an adequate amount of water daily.
2. Exercise
Physical activity is another vital aspect of diabetes management for seniors. Regular exercise helps the body use insulin more effectively, improves cardiovascular health, and aids in weight management. However, it’s essential to consider age-related factors and potential limitations:
Low-Impact Activities: Seniors should consider low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling to reduce the risk of injury and joint stress.
Strength Training: Maintaining muscle mass through strength training is crucial, as it can help improve glucose control and overall physical function.
Flexibility and Balance Exercises: These activities reduce the risk of falls and injuries, which can be more detrimental to seniors with diabetes.
Consulting a Doctor: Seniors should consult with their doctor before starting any exercise regimen to ensure it’s safe and appropriate for their health condition.
Monitoring Blood Sugar: Regular blood sugar monitoring before and after exercise is essential to avoid hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) during physical activity.
3. Medication
In some cases, lifestyle modifications alone may not be sufficient to manage diabetes in seniors. Medications play a critical role in regulating blood sugar levels. The choice of medication and dosage will depend on the individual’s diabetes type and health status. Common medications for diabetes include:
Oral Medications: These are typically used for Type 2 diabetes and help the body either use insulin more effectively or produce more insulin.
Injectable Medications: Some seniors may require insulin therapy, which can be administered through injections. There are various types of insulin, each with specific characteristics and timing.
Seniors should work closely with their doctor to determine the most appropriate medication and dosage for their needs. Regular check-ups are essential to monitor the effectiveness of the treatment plan and make adjustments as necessary.
4. Adherence to Treatment
Adherence to the prescribed treatment plan is paramount for diabetes management in seniors. This includes:
Taking Medications as Directed: Seniors must adhere to the medication schedule outlined by their doctor. Skipping doses or modifying the treatment can have adverse effects on blood sugar control.
Monitoring Blood Sugar: Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is crucial to detect any fluctuations and make necessary adjustments to the treatment plan.
Routine Medical Check-ups: Regular visits to the doctor are essential for assessing overall health, diabetes management, and any necessary changes to the treatment plan.
Self-Care: Seniors should educate themselves about diabetes and practice self-care by managing stress, getting enough sleep, and seeking support when needed.
Lifestyle Modifications: Seniors should commit to making long-term lifestyle changes and adhere to dietary and exercise recommendations.
Communication with Doctors: Open and honest communication with healthcare providers is essential to address any concerns, side effects, or changes in health status.
It’s worth noting that seniors may face unique challenges in adhering to their treatment plan, such as cognitive decline, mobility issues, or medication management difficulties. Family members and caregivers can play a crucial role in supporting seniors with diabetes.
Complications of diabetes
Complications of diabetes can be significant and may affect various parts of the body. It’s important for individuals with diabetes to manage their condition effectively to reduce the risk of complications. Here are some of the common complications associated with diabetes:
Cardiovascular Complications:
Heart Disease: Diabetes increases the risk of coronary artery disease, which can lead to heart attacks and angina (chest pain).
Stroke: Diabetes is a significant risk factor for stroke, as it can lead to the narrowing of blood vessels and blood clots.
Peripheral Artery Disease: Reduced blood flow in the extremities can result in poor wound healing, leg pain, and, in severe cases, gangrene.
Kidney Complications:
Diabetic Nephropathy: Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to kidney disease or kidney failure.
Eye Complications:
Diabetic Retinopathy: Diabetes can damage the blood vessels in the retina, leading to vision problems and, in severe cases, blindness.
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Diabetes increases the risk of developing cataracts and glaucoma.
Neuropathy:
Peripheral Neuropathy: Nerve damage caused by diabetes can result in pain, tingling, numbness, or loss of sensation in the extremities.
Autonomic Neuropathy: This can affect the nerves that control various bodily functions, leading to digestive issues, blood pressure problems, and sexual dysfunction.
Dermatological Complications:
Skin Problems: People with diabetes are more prone to skin issues, including bacterial and fungal infections, as well as slow wound healing.
Hearing Impairment:
Diabetes has been associated with an increased risk of hearing loss.
Oral Health Issues:
Gum disease and dental problems are more common in individuals with diabetes.
Mental Health Complications:
Diabetes can lead to increased stress, depression, and anxiety, and managing a chronic condition can be emotionally challenging.
Gastrointestinal Complications:
Gastroparesis: Nerve damage can affect the stomach’s ability to empty, resulting in digestive problems.
Liver Problems: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is more common in people with diabetes.
Foot Complications:
Diabetes can lead to poor circulation and neuropathy, making foot injuries less noticeable and slower to heal. This can sometimes lead to foot ulcers, infection, and, in severe cases, amputation.
Hypoglycemia and Hyperglycemia:
Recurrent episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) or persistently high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) can lead to immediate health problems and, over time, contribute to complications.
Complications of Treatments:
Some diabetes treatments, such as insulin and certain medications, can cause low blood sugar, weight gain, and other side effects.
It’s crucial for individuals with diabetes to work closely with their healthcare team to manage their blood sugar levels effectively and reduce the risk of complications. This includes monitoring blood sugar, taking prescribed medications, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and managing other risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Regular check-ups and screenings are also essential to detect and manage potential complications early.
Dr Zubair Saleem is a Senior Geriatric Consultant and Gerontologist.
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani is a Senior Coordinator, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir