DIABETES IN SENIORS | Understanding Prevalence and Effective Management

We have received numerous requests through calls and emails to provide information on diabetes, particularly emphasising the importance of factors beyond medication. Diabetes is a pressing global issue. While it affects people of all ages, seniors are particularly susceptible to the disease due to the natural ageing process and other age-related factors. In this article, we will understand the prevalence of diabetes in seniors, what diabetes is, and the four essential modalities for managing diabetes in older adults: diet, exercise, medication, and adherence to treatment.

Prevalence of Diabetes in Seniors

Diabetes is a worldwide epidemic, and its impact on the senior population is significant. The prevalence of diabetes in seniors has been steadily rising in recent years, mainly due to the ageing of the population, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary choices. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 13.6 crore people aged 65 and older were living with diabetes in 2019, and this number is projected to increase to nearly 19.5 crore by 2045.

The ageing process itself contributes to a higher risk of diabetes, as the body becomes less efficient at processing glucose. Additionally, age-related factors, such as increased body fat and muscle loss, can exacerbate the risk. These statistics highlight the importance of understanding and effectively managing diabetes in seniors.

Understanding Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects the way the body processes glucose, a crucial source of energy. There are two primary types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 Diabetes: This type is often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, but it can occur at any age. In Type 1 diabetes, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, individuals with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin to regulate their blood sugar levels.

Type 2 Diabetes: Type 2 diabetes is the most common form and is often associated with lifestyle and age-related factors. In this type, the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough of it. Seniors are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes due to the ageing process and cumulative lifestyle choices.