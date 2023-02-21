Diabetes thyroid on rise among women in Kashmir

In Kashmir, there is a significant number of females who are experiencing various health conditions, with diabetes and thyroid issues being particularly prevalent. Medical professionals have identified diabetes, hormonal imbalances, and thyroid dysfunction as the most commonly occurring health issues among women in Kashmir.
Thyroid hormones are essential for the proper functioning of various organs in the body, including the reproductive system. These hormones regulate a range of bodily functions such as metabolism, heart rate, and body temperature, and also play a critical role in maintaining hormonal balance.
Therefore, any disruptions or imbalances in thyroid hormone levels can have far-reaching consequences on a woman’s overall health and well-being.
As per the recent survey conducted by Dr Sharik Masoodi among college going girls in Kashmir, 8.1 percent have hypothyroidism, 54% have Autoimmune Thyroid diseases and 46 percent girls have non-Autoimmune hypothyroidism.
“Girls who had raised TSH but did not have autoimmune disease had highest abdominal (visceral) fat, meaning that high TSH could be because of abdominal obesity. The latter is often associated with diabetes and PCOS,” the survey revealed.
As per the doctors, it is not unusual to have both thyroid and diabetes and it is very common in Kashmir. They said they receive hundreds of patients in the OutPatient Department (OPD). Out of 100, 90 patients are suffering from diabetes, PCOD and thyroid disease.
Thyroid disease has many types but the most common is TSH elevation. TSH is basically a pituitary hormone. In the past two years, the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has recorded approximately 700 instances of Type 2 diabetes in teenagers under the age of 25. According to government data, there has been a 20% spike in cases over the previous three years, which doctors in the valley have described as worrying.
As per the experts, one of the common reasons for elevation of Thyroid Stimulating Harmone (TSH) is obesity. TSH can go up in people who have metabolic syndrome, diabetes, insulin resistance and are overweight. So, it is very important to maintain a good lifestyle.
They said that women need to maintain the levels of TSH during pregnancy besides maintaining a good lifestyle and precautions during pregnancy. The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck.
It makes, stores and releases thyroid hormones into the blood, hence regulating metabolism. According to the doctors, if Infertility is caused due to PCOS and thyroids, it is treatable.
“Our lifestyle, food adulteration, and fast-food trend has led to an increase in PCOS cases. Women folk should not ignore the warning signs of obesity, Irregular monthly cycles, abnormal increase in body hair in particular to face hirsutism, loss of Hair Alopecia, Acnes, Discoloration of skin,” they said.
Even Hijama can be used to treat the different conditions of patients with PCOD with good results. Hijama wet cupping therapy has been proven beneficial for Polycystic Ovarian Disease.
According to the Ayush doctors, a large number of young girls have been treated with Hijama cupping therapy. Lifestyle modification is the treatment for a range of diseases, including obesity, hypertension, diabetes.
Women folk especially who want to conceive need to focus on weight. The long-term habits like eating and physical activities should be a focus.
Doctors said that the women in the valley generally have a higher risk of developing these conditions due to the lack of access to quality healthcare services and the poor nutrition of the population.
To address this issue, the government is taking steps to provide better access to healthcare services and promoting healthy lifestyle choices. In addition, public health campaigns are being launched to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good health and taking preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing diseases.
Diabetes and thyroid issues are on the rise among women, and it is essential to address these conditions promptly to prevent them from causing long-term complications.
In the case of diabetes, treatment typically involves a combination of lifestyle modifications and medication. Making changes to one’s diet, increasing physical activity, and losing weight (if overweight) can help to manage blood sugar levels. Medications such as insulin or oral hypoglycemic agents may also be prescribed to help regulate blood sugar.
For thyroid issues, treatment depends on the type of thyroid disorder a woman is experiencing. If it is hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), medication may be prescribed to replace the missing hormones. If it is hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), medication to suppress thyroid hormone production or radioactive iodine therapy may be recommended.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.