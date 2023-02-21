Diabetes thyroid on rise among women in Kashmir

“Girls who had raised TSH but did not have autoimmune disease had highest abdominal (visceral) fat, meaning that high TSH could be because of abdominal obesity. The latter is often associated with diabetes and PCOS,” the survey revealed.

As per the doctors, it is not unusual to have both thyroid and diabetes and it is very common in Kashmir. They said they receive hundreds of patients in the OutPatient Department (OPD). Out of 100, 90 patients are suffering from diabetes, PCOD and thyroid disease.

Thyroid disease has many types but the most common is TSH elevation. TSH is basically a pituitary hormone. In the past two years, the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has recorded approximately 700 instances of Type 2 diabetes in teenagers under the age of 25. According to government data, there has been a 20% spike in cases over the previous three years, which doctors in the valley have described as worrying.

As per the experts, one of the common reasons for elevation of Thyroid Stimulating Harmone (TSH) is obesity. TSH can go up in people who have metabolic syndrome, diabetes, insulin resistance and are overweight. So, it is very important to maintain a good lifestyle.

They said that women need to maintain the levels of TSH during pregnancy besides maintaining a good lifestyle and precautions during pregnancy. The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck.