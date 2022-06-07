Dialysis and our society: What is the link?

According to a study published in Lancet led by Prof Vivekanand Jha- the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015 states Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is the 8th cause of death in India, accounting for 3.04 percent of all deaths, representing a 50 percent rise over 10 years.

Almost all CKD deaths are due to complications from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). A clear majority of ESRD patients in India do not have access to long-term dialysis and die prematurely because of resource limitations. But a lot has changed for the better after this study.

As we know for the benefit of patients requiring dialysis, the Health & Medical Education Department has made dialysis centers operational in all the 20 Districts of the Union Territory.