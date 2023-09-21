Diamer-Bhasa Dam and the Ecological Disaster in the Making

BY DR. M. USMAN BHATTI and MUNEEB YOUSUF
On 16 September 2018, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan described water scarcity a bigger problem for Pakistan than the financial crisis.
Imran Khan gave a call for crowd funding of $14 billion for the construction of the 4500MW Daimer Bhasha Dam, which is located in the disputed territory of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
Before engaging what construction of dams in GB could potentially lead to, it is important to underline the politics of water sharing, which is a highly contentious issue in Pakistan.
It is pertinent to mention here that the approval for the building of Kalabagh dam on Indus River in Punjab and Mangla dam in Mirpur city of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), were made around the same time in the early 1950s.
While several feasible reports have confirmed the viability of the proposed Kalabagh dam, the progress on the project was stalled, as it met with stiff opposition by Sindh, NWF and Balochistan provinces.
Drawing on social and ecological repercussions from other dams of Pakistan, this commentary argues that constructing Diamer-Bhasa dam in an ecologically sensitive zone of GB is a disaster in the making that could have profound implication on its people, habitat and ecology.
The Mangla dam is the twelfth largest dam in the world and third largest earth filled dam in the world. Though this dam has played a major role in resolving the issues of water and electricity scarcity in Pakistan, but the local people considered that they were being sacrificed.
The dam brought long term adversities for the locals in the post-displacement phase. The displaced continue to face losses that include decline in livelihood, homelessness, loss of identity and uncertain future.
People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir feel that they are the ‘scapegoats’ as they continue to bear all the adversities and the benefits of the dam are being reaped by Pakistan.[i] Those areas which contribute to the electricity of the country, however have been historically deprived from the benefit of the royalties, and this is still going on.
In this category, Mangla dam from the Mirpur district of Pakistan held Jammu and Kashmir is one such example that has been deprived of water based royalties for long time. Despite serving as the source of electricity for Pakistan, these regions regularly witness unscheduled load shedding, and the funds for the affected population of the Mangla dam have also been delayed for too long.
Apart from politically and economically discriminating PoK region, the Pakistani government does not hesitate in constructing dams over this area and this invariably has huge implication for the region. This region of Gilgit-Balitistan apart from being one of the poorest regions under Pakistan’s administration, has seen tighter control from Pakistan, and also depriving it from control over its chief natural resources including water. According to the estimation, the construction of the dam will dislocate more than 30,000 people from the different villages of the Diamer valley.
It is also believed that the construction of the dam will affect the rare wild-life species, as has been emphasized in the Dawn news report. The location of the dam comes in a seismic zone area, and more precisely is situated well within the 40km radius of volcanic activity.
Given to this, there remain strong possibilities of dam breakage under volcanic eruptions which could have unimaginable implications on the ecology and also for other dams on the Indus River.
Earlier, the construction of Mangla Dam led to the submerging of the larger areas of the Mirpur city, damaging scores of houses. The majority of the people had protested against the filling of the Mangla dam to its maximum level and were equally critical of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) failure to resettle and rehabilitate people affected by the construction of the dam.
In 2001, the Musharraf-led Pakistan government announced that the height of the Mangla dam has to be raised. This step of the government was bound to meet sharp reaction from the common people, who were yet to receive adequate compensation and fulfilment of the promises made to the dam displaces.
The people of the area had protested in 2006 against raising the height of the dam, but the government did not listened to their pleas and went ahead with its plans of raising the walls of the dam. A detailed study from the anthropologist Roger Ballard on what consequences Mangla dam brought on the Mirpuris is imperative here.
Ballard’s field notes underscore deep implications of Mangla dam on the surrounding eco-system which include disappearance of the most of the fertile agricultural land, submerging of district’s two main markets, damage to the infrastructure and disruptions to transport and channels of communication.
Keeping Mangla dam’s implications upon Mirpur city into consideration, it would be naïve to expect different results with respect to the Diamer-Bhasa dam, whose vulnerability amplifies as situated it is in a high seismic zone. Predominantly an agriculture based economy, Pakistan is witnessing population explosion and meeting their requirements appears an uphill task for the country.
Under these circumstances, the Punjab dominated state apparatus endorses prioritizing Punjab over other provinces of Pakistan and in this schema of thinking, GB and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) receive least treatment. This preferential planning however leaves no chance to capitalize on the resources that these lands are endowed with, which it readily passes onto the favored areas, and its people.
With shrinking water resources, which partly is an outcome of an ill-devised national security policies and lack of concern for sustainable development policies, Pakistan is turning towards construction of dams from which it wants to save water to support its agriculture and also generate electricity.
This is driven by the logic of exploiting resources from these margin geographies, which it wants to keep deliberately poor and underdeveloped. More specifically to GB and PoK, the construction of dams not only enables Pakistan to extract resources for free but also makes them further dependent on the state. By virtue of this strategy, Pakistan state manages control over these disputed territories, which also amplifies methods of state surveillance over the population.
Dr. Mohammed Usman Bhatti and Muneeb Yousuf are Researchers at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA)-New Delhi.
[i] Seema Shekhawat, “The Paradox of irrigation Benefits and Lost Livelihoods: The Mangla Dam” in Renu Modi (Ed.) Beyond Relocation: The Imperative of Sustainable Resettlement. Sage Publishers, 2009.