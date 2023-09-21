Diamer-Bhasa Dam and the Ecological Disaster in the Making

BY DR. M. USMAN BHATTI and MUNEEB YOUSUF

On 16 September 2018, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan described water scarcity a bigger problem for Pakistan than the financial crisis.

Imran Khan gave a call for crowd funding of $14 billion for the construction of the 4500MW Daimer Bhasha Dam, which is located in the disputed territory of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Before engaging what construction of dams in GB could potentially lead to, it is important to underline the politics of water sharing, which is a highly contentious issue in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the approval for the building of Kalabagh dam on Indus River in Punjab and Mangla dam in Mirpur city of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), were made around the same time in the early 1950s.

While several feasible reports have confirmed the viability of the proposed Kalabagh dam, the progress on the project was stalled, as it met with stiff opposition by Sindh, NWF and Balochistan provinces.

Drawing on social and ecological repercussions from other dams of Pakistan, this commentary argues that constructing Diamer-Bhasa dam in an ecologically sensitive zone of GB is a disaster in the making that could have profound implication on its people, habitat and ecology.